A’ja Wilson Shows Pride as Kiyan Flips 215 billion Brand Event’s Snub Into a Win

“I think he deserved to make it. No bias s–t. I think he really put the work in and really deserved to be a McDonald’s All-American.” That raw honesty from Carmelo Anthony said it all—he was hurt, not just as a former player, but as a father. Seeing his son, Kiyan Anthony, miss out on one of high school basketball’s most prestigious honors stung deeply. After all, Carmelo had earned his spot back in the day. For Kiyan, the snub came from the brand worth over 215 billion dollars—yes, the same McDonald’s that has hosted this iconic All-American event for nearly five decades. But here’s where it gets interesting. Rather than letting the moment define him, Kiyan turned the setback into fuel.

If you’ve been following his journey, you probably already know—this story didn’t end with disappointment. The big question still lingers though—how did one of New York’s top prospects from the Class of 2025 get left off the McDonald’s All-American roster? As reported by several outlets, the reason came down to injury. Kiyan hurt his back during his season opener last November, which sidelined him for several games. Unfortunately, that kept him from meeting the event’s strict eligibility requirement—playing in at least 50 senior-year games. It was a tough blow, and Kiyan himself still calls it his biggest “L.” But he didn’t dwell on it for long.

In a video that recently surfaced on Instagram, Kiyan was asked about his biggest L. “I didn’t make the McDonald’s game,” he admitted. That’s when Carmelo chimed in, not with pity, but with pride: “Turned that to a W.” Neither of them went into detail about that win, but fans didn’t need an explanation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram (@instagram) Expand Post

AD

Just weeks later, Kiyan Anthony lit up the court at the Jordan Brand Classic, where he not only led his squad—Team Air—to a 141-124 victory, but also snagged MVP honors with 26 points and 5 rebounds. That’s something his father, despite his legendary run, didn’t achieve during his own time at the event. So while Kiyan might’ve missed a milestone Carmelo Anthony hit, he carved out his own moment—one that even his dad didn’t reach. Now that’s flipping the script in the best way possible. Although there’s no denying that missing the McDonald’s All-American snub will remain a regret. Mainly because of suspicions of ulterior motives behind the decision.

Ex-Warriors star, despite his own son’s selection, could not digest Kiyan’s All-American snub

“The king of New York was not in the McDonald’s All-American Game.” That one line from Gilbert Arenas said it all. Even with his own son Alijah earning a spot in the prestigious event, the former Warriors star couldn’t hold back his frustration over Kiyan Anthony’s surprising absence. And honestly, who could blame him? Carmelo Anthony’s 18-year-old son was ranked the No. 1 player from New York—yet somehow, he didn’t make the cut. For many, that snub raised more than a few eyebrows. Sure, the official word pointed to eligibility issues. But if you’ve been following the whispers around high school hoops, you know there’s more to the story.

Kiyan is committed to Syracuse—a school that’s been a Nike stronghold for over thirty years. And here’s where it gets interesting: the McDonald’s All-American Game is sponsored by Adidas. On his podcast, Arenas even talked about how Nike tends to favor its own in big-brand events like those for Team USA. In contrast, Adidas-backed events like McDonald’s might lean toward their affiliated athletes.

That’s likely why Carmelo and Iman Shumpert didn’t shy away from calling out politics in Kiyan’s snub. The Nike vs. Adidas rivalry goes way beyond sneakers—it’s shaping player opportunities. But Kiyan? He may have had the last word by bagging the Jordan Classic MVP.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad