Carmelo Anthony Spotted With David Beckham 8,057 Miles Away From U.S. Amid Knighthood Announcement

Carmelo Anthony and China? That bond runs deep. Ever since he lit up the 2008 Beijing Olympics with gold-medal swagger, the ‘Sweet Melon’ has been a fan favorite across the Pacific. The NBA’s connection with China has always been strong—Yao Ming opened that door, and stars like Stephon Marbury and Melo kept it wide open. With the CBA growing and Chinese fans still idolizing NBA legends, it’s no surprise Carmelo’s name still rings out loud. But while Melo remains a giant in Chinese hoops culture, there’s another athlete commanding just as much love for China’s massive fanbase—and no, it’s not a basketball player.

Back in 2011, during the NBA lockout chaos, Melo was eyeing the CBA hard. Business Insider reported both he and Chris Paul were open to heading east for paychecks north of $60K a month. But once the CBA shut its doors to active NBA players and banned opt-out clauses? That dream died fast. In 2019, per ClutchPoints and Shams Charania, Melo got another offer from a Chinese team—but this time? He passed. Unlike Dwight Howard, who took his talents to Taiwan, Melo’s overseas chapter never happened. Still, China never forgot him—and who knows, maybe he’s cooking up something new…

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A few hours ago, China Hoops posted a video that had fans doing a double-take—Carmelo Anthony and David Beckham, hanging out and cracking up together. No word yet about what brought them together, but seeing an NBA legend and a global football icon bonding in Macau? That’s a moment. Both have huge followings in China and major brand ties there, so who knows—maybe something exciting’s in the works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HoopsChina (@chnhoops) Expand Post

And Beckham? His China connection goes way back. In 2013, he was named ambassador for the Chinese Super League and the country’s Youth Football Program. Speaking from Beijing, he said, “Children are the future. I want to do everything possible to help children in China to become professional footballers one day.” Fast forward to 2024, and he’s back in the spotlight—this time as the global face of AliExpress, just ahead of Euro 2024. Add that to his long list of brand deals, and it’s clear: Beckham isn’t just a football icon—he’s a global brand with deep roots in China.

And now, there’s even more buzz. According to ESPN, David Beckham is finally set to receive a knighthood in King Charles’ upcoming birthday honors. After years of near misses, his legendary football career, charity work, and long-standing UNICEF role are finally being honored. So, Melo is linking up with him now, while already in China promoting a major retail brand? Yeah, the timing, the location, and the star power all feel like something bigger might be brewing.

Carmelo Anthony is in China for business and fans

So here’s what’s going down—Fanatics, a sports merch empire, is finally setting up shop in mainland China for the very first time. And they’re doing it big. The store’s landing this month in Guangzhou’s Tianhui Parc Central, and it’s not just another retail spot. Think sleek design, major sports culture vibes, and all the custom perks—personalized collectibles, autographed jerseys, even game-used gear. Basically, it’s a playground for anyone who lives and breathes sports. Oh, and if you didn’t know, Fanatics has been in the game since 1995 and partners with pretty much every major sports league on the planet.

And guess who made the trip to launch it? None other than Carmelo Anthony. Yup—Melo flew straight to Shanghai, and the love was instant. Day one? Straight vibes. Fans swarmed him, and he gave them everything—autographs, photos, smiles. HoopsChina didn’t waste a second, posting pics on IG with the caption: “@carmeloanthony signed everything in Shanghai on his first day in China 🇨🇳 #china #stayme7o #basketball #newyork.” It wasn’t just a store opening—it felt like a homecoming.

And while he was in town, Melo made sure to link up with an old friend—Yao Ming. Their reunion was classic. “Always good to see you, man,” Melo said. Yao grinned and shot back, “How you doing?” before poking Melo’s stomach and teasing, “When you play, you’re already overweight.” Melo laughed, “Keeping it down over here.” But when Melo said he was only staying “two more day,” Yao got quiet for a second—until Melo cracked, “We’ll sell some wines. Yeah, we’re going to sell some wine over there.” Just like that, they were back to laughing like brothers.