Carmelo Anthony Suspects Knicks President’s Expiring Million Dollars Contract Got Tom Thibodeau Fired

The New York Knicks just had one of their best seasons in decades, pushing all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals before falling short to the Indiana Pacers. It looked like the team had finally turned a corner, especially under the leadership of head coach Tom Thibodeau. But right after the run ended, the front office made a move no one saw coming—they let Thibodeau go. And while fans and analysts were scratching their heads, Carmelo Anthony wasn’t all that shocked.

Turns out, Melo—who spent six seasons with the Knicks and still has deep ties to the franchise—believes this move was long in the making. On a recent episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, the 10-time All-Star hinted that Thibs’ exit wasn’t just a knee-jerk reaction to playoff disappointment. Instead, it was part of a bigger puzzle that’s been in motion for a while.

In fact, Melo believes it all traces back to Knicks president Leon Rose. According to him, Rose had a vision from the moment he signed on. “He started 2020. I want to say 2019. This is fifth year. This is five fifth year deal on a five-year deal,” Melo pointed out. “It’s been gotten progressively better. I’m clearing out the house first two years. So putting a competitive team out there, now it’s one step.” The way Melo puts it, Rose built toward this moment from day one. So naturally, the question now is, what’s the next step?

Well, according to Melo, the next step is a big one. He says Rose is planning to make a splash move, and he already got the green light. “So I have to make a power move in this last year. All he needed was confirmation from James Dolan,” Melo shared. Then, doing his best Dolan impression, he added, “James Dolan observed the whole s–t and like, you know what? Exit mean what you how you feel about it? How you feel about it? Oh, okay. Cool. Thank you man.”

Still, Melo isn’t just hyping things up. He believes Rose’s slow-burn strategy is finally starting to pay off. “Look at five years of putting a plan…To putting a team back to where we can win a championship. That is progress right there, oh That is special.” But even with all that said, Melo couldn’t hide his frustration with the way Thibodeau was pushed out.

Carmelo Anthony doesn’t blame Tom Thibodeau

Even though the NBA Finals are heating up between the Pacers and the Thunder, the buzz around Tom Thibodeau’s firing just won’t die down. It’s been over a week since the Knicks let him go, but the conversation is still going strong—especially after what was arguably his best season in New York. Sure, they fell short in the Eastern Conference Finals to Indiana, but was that really enough reason to hit reset?

After all, this wasn’t just any season. The Knicks made it to the Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. And let’s not forget—they knocked out the defending champs, the Celtics, in the semifinals. That kind of performance should’ve bought Thibs some grace. But that’s not what happened. But Carmelo Anthony know it’s not Thibodeau’s fault entirely. “Indiana came in and did what they were supposed to do,” Melo said. “We did what we were supposed to do in Boston, and we were supposed to take care of Indiana, but we didn’t.”

But here’s where it gets deeper. Melo, watching closely from the outside, noticed signs of wear and tear—physically and mentally. “I think we got tired,” he explained. “I think we got worn down, I think the Thibs s–t was lingering in the background. You could see the disconnect from the —– on the team and on the bench.”

Still, Melo was quick to admit this was just his personal take. “I think we were mentally and emotionally fatigued, and then the physical fatigue started to wear in.” Meanwhile, fans online are ripping the Knicks not just for firing Thibs—but for doing so without a clear plan in sight.