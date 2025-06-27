Carmelo Anthony Warned Dylan Harper He Would Lose His Role Before Spurs Draft

Carmelo Anthony, appearing on his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, found himself in a rare position. Offering hard-earned wisdom to two rising talents with personal ties—his son Kiyan Anthony, who recently committed to Syracuse, and Dylan Harper, who, as fate would have it, was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs.

The episode was seemingly recorded before draft night, but Carmelo Anthony’s advice was prescient, focusing on the seismic shift both players would face as they step into higher levels of basketball. What stood out was his candid warning to Harper. A player who’d been the focal point on every team he played, but now faces a new reality. What most fans don’t realize is how rare it is for a top college scorer like Harper to enter a team already stacked with elite young talent. The Spurs, who selected Harper second overall, boast a core that includes All-Stars Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, as well as reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.

This means Harper, who set a Rutgers freshman scoring record with 564 points and averaged 19.4 points per game—ranking 30th nationally—will be joining a roster where he is no longer the automatic go-to guy. Historically, NBA rookies who land on teams with multiple established stars see their usage rates drop compared to their college roles. Thus, often forcing them to adapt quickly or risk losing their spot in the rotation. On his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Melo didn’t sugarcoat the challenge.

“Now you’ll get to the NBA and you may not be the man anymore. Because you’re going into a situation where it is those guys already there… You got to figure out how to be Dylan Harper in a much greater situation… How can I find my role and still be effective and do what I still do… What they want me here to do,” Melo said.

This advice is rooted in NBA reality—Harper, despite his pedigree as the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, must carve out his identity among a group of high-usage, high-profile teammates. Carmelo Anthony’s warning was more than just a motivational speech; it was a blueprint for survival.

via Imago Nov 6, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the Wagner Seahawks at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The former New York Knicks star described the nuances of adapting to a new role: “I was just talking about short roles and setting the pick and rolling you down the spot… Getting in the dunking spot… Now you start figuring out your role within a bigger role. And that’s the difference in every level.”

For Harper, whose collegiate game thrived on ball dominance and shot creation, this means developing off-ball skills and defensive awareness—areas where NBA scouts have already flagged room for improvement. However, it’s not as if Harper is completely blindsided by the major development in his life.

What’s Dylan Harper approach now that he’s heading to the Spurs?

Harper is officially a San Antonio Spur—and it looks like he’s walking into a franchise that’s become something of a Rookie of the Year factory. After going in the 2025 NBA Draft, Harper now finds himself in a unique position: he’s the third straight top-four pick for a team that’s already turned its last two into instant NBA success stories.

Just take a look at the recent track record. In 2023, the Spurs grabbed Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick, and he didn’t disappoint. A year later, it was Stephon Castle at No. 4. Both went on to win Rookie of the Year honors. Wembanyama even led the league in blocks during his sophomore season—even while dealing with a serious blood clot issue that kept him sidelined for a chunk of games. Now, it’s Harper’s turn to rise. And if his mindset is any indication, he’s not just ready—he’s locked in.

“I think when you play with a bunch of great players, it just brings the best out of you,” Harper told ESPN. “They’ve got a great young core over there. I’m just ready to get in there and make an impact anywhere I can with those guys… I think all my life it’s always been how can I go somewhere where you make something happen and obviously get to the championship.”

If history is any hint, the Spurs may be brewing up another breakout rookie campaign—and Harper’s approach fits the moment. It seems that Harper has taken Carmelo Anthony’s pre-draft advise to heart and he’s not moving with a clear mindset.