Carmelo Anthony Wasn’t Happy With Son Kiyan During Private Practice Before Syracuse Season

“My dad’s name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name…” Last November, Kiyan Anthony made it very clear about his plans to follow in his father’s footsteps. The shadow of Carmelo Anthony looms large, not only as an NBA icon but also because of his impact at Syracuse. Bringing the program’s only NCAA championship back in 2003. So, his son now has the chance to lead the Orange for another title, but for that, the young Anthony will have to take in every bit of advice.

This time, the advice was not any podcast or any interview; this was straight on the hardwood. In a rare moment where we hardly see both the father-son pair hooping, this was one for the ages. In fact, the caption in the video also suggested it, “Melo Teaching Kiyan The Ways“. But the lessons on the court are never easy. ‘NextSubject’ on TikTok uploaded the video, where one can see Carmelo Anthony saying: “Can’t put it down right away. Go. Go!” Kiyan eventually scores his bucket, but the 10x All-Star wanted more.

The Anthony’s were hooping in The Summit, located in New York, where Supercoach Chris Brickley hosts private training sessions. The list of players who practiced here included LeBron James, Paolo Banchero, and the new Knicks player, Jordan Clarkson. It’s a place where Kiyan often does his training, that’s why he asked his father what he needs to improve. “What’s I can’t do?” Helping his son and the Knicks legend detailed why he wasn’t entirely happy in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You can’t put it on the floor. Unless you…” explaining how the 18-year-old can make dribbling better with his pivot foot, and open different looks for him to score. In the next clip, the father also said encouraging words. “You gotta shot, you gotta shot, take it!” And no points for guessing on how the clip ends. Yes, Carmelo Anthony’s son drilled another bucket. Which is not shocking, since the 6-feet-5 guard is the #1 ranked player in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s progress that nobody can take away from him. Because by the end of 2022, Kiyan wasn’t in ESPN’s top 100 players in the class of 2025. So, definitely the teachings of Melo are producing the right results.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Carmelo Anthony’s son inks his father’s legacy

“When I think of Syracuse basketball, I think of the 30,000 fans going crazy in the Dome. We want to give Syracuse basketball our best. With Sadiq White and the rest of my teammates, we’ll put on a show for the fans at Syracuse.” Kiyan Anthony in his mind very clear about the approach he wants to take while representing the Orange program. The team has missed out on a run at the NCAA Tournament since the 2020-21 season. But in the new season, combined with the name Anthony, the fans can dream again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s been two decades since Carmelo Anthony led the program to the championship. But Kiyan is making sure that the fans don’t forget it. To do so, he chose to get a tattoo to make sure his father’s legacy is visible. In the original image, Melo held up a newspaper with a giant headline of “Champs” above a photo of himself. His son added his own touch and changed two things. Instead of the Knicks legend, we see the Long Island Lutheran graduate inside the newspaper, and the headline on it said, “Legacy”.

So, the 18-year-old is ready to deal with the pressure that comes with the last name Anthony. He averaged 19.6 points in the Nike EYBL circuit in the spring and took things up a notch at the Nike Peach Jam, averaging 21.8 points while shooting a stunning 37.3 percent from beyond the arc. He hopes that performance leads to the trophy, similar to his dad’s journey.