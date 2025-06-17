Carmelo Anthony’s Ex, La La Teases Fans as ‘The Chi’ Alter Ego Reaches a Major Milestone in Season 7

TV shows don’t always just hand out scripts—they hand out memories, too. Sure, some storylines leave a mark, but others stir up something a little softer. Playing out love, heartbreak, betrayal—it’s not always easy. Sometimes it feels like reliving your own highs and lows all over again. But today? It hit differently. When La La Anthony, ex-wife of Carmelo Anthony, dropped a sneak peek of her latest on-screen project, it wasn’t just a promo—it was personal. A quiet flashback. A little déjà vu, all the way from 2004.

We all know how things went down with La La and Melo—but before the headlines and heartbreak, it was actually a love story everyone rooted for. They met back in 2003—Carmelo Anthony was the NBA’s golden boy, and La La was already making a name for herself on MTV’s TRL. DJ Clue introduced them, and just like that, they clicked. Melo popped the question on Christmas in 2004, their son Kiyan was born in 2007, and by 2010, they had that dreamy, star-studded New York wedding. For a while, it was the good life—red carpets, family vacations, and that kind of chemistry you couldn’t fake. But like a lot of stories, not everything stayed picture-perfect forever.

But this picture? Wedding-perfect. La La Anthony just casually dropped a collage from her character Dom’s big day on The Chi, teasing fans with the caption: “Dom and Jamal got married @shothechi — will they make it??” Even with Season 7 already out as of May 16, she’s keeping the buzz alive. Dom, who’s gone from running a kitchen to navigating real love, is finally getting her moment—but of course, drama’s never far on The Chi. As far as Season 7 goes, the synopsis describes it as “the women of the series asserting their dominance, and refusing to relinquish their power once it’s been achieved.” And yep, the story’s not stopping here—Season 8 is officially in the works.

La La Anthony’s run on The Chi might’ve started lowkey, but her character Dom? She left a mark. “Dom is back!!! Blood is thicker than water. @ShoTheChi Season 7 is now streaming on #ParamountPlus with SHOWTIME plan. #TheChi,” she wrote excitedly on Instagram, announcing her return. First popping up in Season 3, Dom was a chef with big dreams, sharp ambition, and a hustle that turned heads, especially Emmett’s. What started as an underground kitchen quickly turned into a legit business when they teamed up to launch Smokey’s BBQ. And with her bold, no-nonsense energy, Dom instantly became a fan favorite. But like everything on The Chi, things got complicated fast—especially after she briefly hooked up with Emmett, and then later started dating his dad, Darnell. Yeah… that kind of drama.

Even with all the twists, Dom’s character always stood out for her drive and confidence, something La La channeled effortlessly. Her role gave her room to flex, not just as someone’s love interest, but as a woman building her own thing in the middle of all the chaos. Though her exit from the show wasn’t dramatic, fans never really let her go. And now, with La La posting those wedding-day stills from Season 7, teasing what’s next, it feels like she might just be back—and we’re here for it.

Lala Anthony’s other latest projects mirror her own life after her divorce from Carmelo Anthony.

Another show La La Anthony is diving into? BMF—and it’s not just another role, it’s personal. Season 4 of the STARZ series just dropped a few days back, and her character, Markisha Taylor, is stepping all the way into her power. No more being anyone’s sidepiece or waiting in the wings. “She wants to be a boss now,” La La told ESSENCE. “She’s tired of relying on men to get ahead, and she wants to have her independence.” That’s not just Markisha’s storyline—it’s La La’s real-life energy. “She didn’t want to forget herself anymore,” she said, getting candid. “A lot of times, we as women, even being a mom, we lose ourselves. We just become a mom or a wife and forget who we are.” You can feel the parallels.

She’s opened up about what those labels used to feel like. On an episode of SoFi, La La reflected on being called the “first lady of the NBA” during her marriage to Carmelo Anthony. Sounds like a compliment, right? Not to her. “I didn’t really love the term because I knew that I was more than that,” she said. Even back then, when the lights were bright and the titles shiny, she knew there was more to her story than being someone’s wife.

Now post-divorce, she’s navigating that life head-on and being fully transparent about the weight that comes with it. On Richer Lives, she shared, “You’re on your own at that point… and that puts a different responsibility, sometimes a different amount of pressure.” La La’s always been independent, but now? “I don’t have anyone to call,” she admitted. “There’s pressure there, but I don’t mind it.” And as for love again? She’s not closing the door, but she’s not rushing in either. “Marriage is not on my vision board,” she said. Right now, it’s all about reclaiming herself—on screen and in real life.

But coming back to fictional life, with just one story, La La Anthony reminded fans why she’s still a force on-screen—commanding attention, stirring curiosity, and keeping us guessing. If this is just the tease, we’re all in for what’s coming next.

