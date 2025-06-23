Carmelo Anthony’s Son Officially Joins Syracuse While Coach Wants Big Improvement from Kiyan

Carmelo Anthony brought home the national championship in his lone year there. Naturally, the pressure on his son, Kiyan, is real. Yet, instead of shying away, he honored his dad in a way only a son stepping into legacy shoes could—by joining the same program that made Carmelo a household name.

Still, it’s clear Kiyan’s not looking to live in the shadows. In his own words, “My dad’s name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name.” That mindset is already setting him apart. He’s not chasing nostalgia—he’s building his own story. And while Carmelo’s No. 15 jersey was retired back in 2013, Kiyan made a bold move when it came to picking his number. The four-star recruit—also ranked as New York’s top player for the Class of 2025—chose #7 instead.

Not by accident either. That No. 7 carries weight. Melo wore it proudly for 10 NBA seasons, especially during his dominant run with the Knicks—where he was a perennial All-Star and even cracked the top 3 in MVP voting. So when Kiyan locked in on the number, Melo couldn’t hide his reaction. “DAMN!!! That 7 hits different at Cuse,” he wrote on Instagram. Interestingly, the 10x All-Star had earlier hinted that No. 7 would be the right fit for his son’s journey.

Now, that journey is officially underway. Kiyan confirmed his Syracuse arrival with a simple Instagram story—nothing flashy, just a kid ready for the next chapter. He’s coming off a strong senior year at Long Island Lutheran. After bouncing back from injury in January, he helped his squad pull off an 18-game winning streak. Momentum? Very much intact.

USA Today via Reuters July 18, 2024; North Augusta, S.C., USA; Team Melo’s Kiyan Anthony (7), son of NBA star Carmelo Anthony, looks to pass during the Team Melo and Georgia Stars game at the Nike Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. The Georgia Stars won 64-63. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network

That run capped with LuHi winning the Throne Hoops national title. Still, Kiyan wasn’t picked as a McDonald’s All-American. But he bounced back once again—earning Jordan Brand All-American honors and bagging MVP in the Jordan Brand Classic in April. Even so, his new coach isn’t handing out guarantees just yet. Instead, he wants a “big improvement” from Kiyan in Orange.

New coach wants Kiyan Anthony to improve one area of his game

While Carmelo Anthony’s son’s arrival at Syracuse adds firepower to the roster, head coach Adrian Autry isn’t jumping the gun. Entering his second year, Autry has steered the Orange in a fresh direction—and while he appreciates Kiyan’s talent, he’s not calling him college-ready just yet. According to him, Kiyan Anthony’s skill with the ball is clear, but there’s still a gap when it comes to his physical readiness.

In fact, Autry didn’t sugarcoat it when speaking to Hoops HQ. “You can just tell that he loves the game and he loves challenges,” he said. “He’s gotten better each year, and he still has room to grow because he physically is not there yet. I’ve seen improvement, big jumps from year to year. He’s a guy who knows how to put the ball in the hole, and he can do other things. He’s not just a scorer, He can pass the ball and has a high IQ. His teammates love playing with him.” That’s high praise, but also a very clear message—Kiyan still has work to do. And he intends to do it and join NBA.

Meanwhile, he’s stepping into a stacked squad. Fellow freshman Sadiq White is already being talked about as an NBA athlete, while returners like J.J. Starling (17.8 PPG) and Chris Bell headline a team packed with scorers and defenders. Add in defensive specialist William Kyle III and ACC assist leader Naithan George, and it’s clear Syracuse isn’t leaning on just one name.

Still, opportunity’s there for Kiyan—but only if he adapts fast. His coach likes what he sees on paper. Now, it’s about proving he can handle the physicality and pace that comes with top-tier college hoops.