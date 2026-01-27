Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Faces Paternity Lawsuit After Ignoring Woman’s Plea

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has landed in deep trouble as the former NBA champion has been hit with a paternity lawsuit from a woman named Princess Santiago, who is claiming that she is the mother of Pierce’s unborn child. She is asking the 48-year-old for a DNA test to justify her tall claims.

The news was first reported by TMZ Sports, which obtained a copy of the lawsuit, which was initially filed by Santiago back on January 12, as she is asking Pierce to undergo genetic testing to determine whether he is the biological parent of her unborn child. “I filed for paternity papers after multiple attempts to resolve this privately,” Santiago said in a statement.

“Paul Pierce is the father of my son, King, and I am simply asking for a paternity test so the truth can be confirmed. This isn’t about drama or attention — it’s about accountability and doing what’s right for my child.”

As of now, neither Pierce nor his lawyer has delivered any statement on the matter.

This latest controversy adds to a growing list of legal troubles for the former NBA star. In recent years, Pierce has grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. The former Celtics guard was arrested in October 2025 for drinking and driving.

A week later, he was charged as his blood alcohol concentration was much higher than the permitted limit.

Despite the evidence against him, Pierce continued to defend himself as he denied drinking and driving. He was sleeping at the wheel when he got arrested, and he blamed it on old age and getting tired from sitting long hours in a traffic jam.

Pierce’s legal issues extend beyond traffic violations. In 2022, he was also hit with a class-action lawsuit involving the cryptocurrency company EthereumMax, which was accused of operating a pump-and-dump scheme.

Pierce was one of the many promoters of the company. In December 2022, the court dismissed the lawsuit.

Paul Pierce and his ex-wife share three children

Beyond his recent legal troubles, Pierce has had a complex post-retirement journey. The 10-time All-Star was one of the most consistent players for the Celtics during his tenure in Boston, and he played a massive role in their Championship run in 2008. He retired in 2017 and tried his hand at broadcasting as a commentator, but it didn’t work out well; he got fired from both.

Despite his broadcasting setbacks, Pierce has remained connected to the basketball world. He continues to appear on his former teammate Kevin Garnett‘s podcast ‘KG Certified’ to share his thoughts about the happenings around the league.

Pierce’s personal life has been just as eventful as his professional career. A vibrant person, both on and off the court, Pierce got married to Julie Landrum Pierce in 2010 in the company of 80 guests, including his former Celtics teammates Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett and coach Doc Rivers.

The duo reportedly met at the 2005 All-Star game and started dating soon after. Julie was previously with NBA player Larry Hughes before meeting the Celtics legend.

He shares three children with Julie. Their eldest daughter, named Prianna Lee Pierce, was born in 2008. In 2011, their second daughter, Adrian Tanya Pierce, was born, and lastly, they have a son, Prince Paul Pierce, who was born in 2013.

However, the two have parted ways after 13 years of marriage in 2023. While there are no official reports on the reason for their split, indications are pointing to Pierce’s 2021 controversy, when he was seen partying with many women during an Instagram live session. It led to his dismissal from ESPN and may have also affected his marriage.

Following the split, Pierce continues to show skepticism toward the institution of marriage, while on other days, he reveals he is open to love.