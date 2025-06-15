Chaos Erupts Over Dwight Howard & Lance Stephenson Brawl After Big3 Game Takes Violent Turn

The Big3 didn’t waste any time bringing the drama. Saturday’s game in Chicago between Miami 305 and LA Riot lit up not just the scoreboard, but the arena itself—literally. What started as competitive fire turned wild when Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson got into a heated exchange that didn’t stop at words. Things escalated fast, and the two NBA veterans ended up throwing hands, with the scuffle spilling right into the stands. It was supposed to be a platform for ex-NBA stars to showcase their game—what fans got instead was a glimpse of unfinished business boiling over.

Interestingly, this is not the only fight where Stephenson got involved. Before the incident, Jordan Crawford jabbed his finger into Stephenson’s nose mid-game. Yep, you read that right. It might sound ridiculous, but it also felt oddly fitting. After all, Stephenson’s antics are the stuff of playoff legend—blowing in LeBron James’ ear during the 2014 playoffs still lives rent-free in NBA Twitter’s memory. Let’s just say, he’s always been one to bring theatrics wherever he goes.

Still, despite the chaos, the game went on—and Miami 305 made sure to let their game speak louder than the noise. They held it together and secured a tough 50-44 win. Stephenson led the charge with 16 points, three boards, and one assist. On the other side, Howard chipped in 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Both made their Big3 debut, and it was anything but boring.

Finally, once the dust settled, fans had plenty to say. Social media didn’t hold back, with reactions pouring in from all corners.

Fans react after Lance Stephenson and Dwight Howard’s Big3 brawl

So fans wasted no time jumping online to air out their thoughts—and they were not holding back. While some were clearly disappointed by how things kicked off, others saw the chaos as part of the show. One user wrote, “This was an embarrassing start to the Big 3,” pointing fingers at how unprofessional the whole scene looked. But then there were others who took it in stride, treating it like peak sports entertainment. As one fan joked, “Everyone should be required two seasons in the big 3 after their careers🤣.” That split in opinion kinda sums up what the Big3 has become—half court, full drama.

Meanwhile, others didn’t stop there—they started connecting the dots. Lance Stephenson, it seems, had already been catching heat before the Dwight Howard blow-up. One comment read, “This is good entertainment!!! Lance out here redeeming his rep after last week 😂😂😂,” while another added fuel with, “Lance with 2 L’s in the last month 😮.”

So, the “L” energy stems from his one-on-one showdown with Michael Beasley. The prize? A cool $100K, which Beasley claimed after beating Stephenson. Postgame, Lance gave a respectful shoutout with “Great game bro,” but Beasley couldn’t resist turning it into a viral moment, replying, “I love you to the moon and back… Now grab a cigarette and a towel… We made a s– tape Kim K would envy.” Only Beasley could drop a line like that and make it stick.

Naturally, that loss led fans to speculate. “Lance still mad at Beasley putting him in the blender 1v1 😂😂😂,” one person posted. And history backs it up—this wasn’t Stephenson’s first heated moment with Howard. Rewind to 2018: he blocked Howard, showboated like crazy, forgot the ball, and gave up an easy bucket. Their rivalry has had layers.

Stat-wise, it’s clear both men were elite. Howard averaged 15.7 points and 11.8 boards over his career. Stephenson, while less flashy on the stat sheet, was always that gritty defender no one liked playing against. His 8.6 points and 2.9 assists might not scream superstar, but his intensity did all the talking.

So when these two collided again, it wasn’t just about a scuffle—it was about history resurfacing. When chaos has a history, it doesn’t just spark; it ignites entire narratives. And in the Big3, that fire burns a little brighter.