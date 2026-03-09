Charles Barkley Almost Breaks Down in Tears Over “Mean-Spirited Comments” on Speech Impeded KC Concepcion

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion, during the NFL combine, took the podium to set an inspiring example. In fact, it made headlines that even Charles Barkley, who is not a social media user, got emotional about it. The NBA icon is not afraid to even call out the President, expressing disappointment this time over the netizens’ behavior.

“Y’all reached a new low for me, and it hurt me,” Chuck said on The Steam Room podcast. “Now, I’m getting emotional because I was so pissed when I heard about it. So, this kid has a stuttering problem and a speech impediment. Then I saw some of my friends who know why I hate social media sent me some of the comments that you people were making about this kid.

Man, you are the lowest people. To see all the mean-spirited comments. I’m like, yo, who sits at home behind a computer say, ‘Hey, you know what? Let me make fun of this kid.'”

For the longest time, Charles Barkley never used social media due to excessive trolling. He only joined Instagram in 2024 to explore new avenues, including business opportunities. Yet the negativity of social media broke the NBA icon’s heart. KC Concepcion seriously considered skipping media sessions due to his speech impediment.

Imago October 11, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion 7 before the start of the college football game between Texas A&M and Florida on October 11, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won, 34-17. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251011_zap_c201_049 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

The projected first-round pick embraced the spotlight, turning a vulnerable moment into a powerful one.

“I want to be a role model for those who are not able to speak in front of large crowds,” Concepcion said. “I just wanna say something. If you have a speech impediment, there is nothing wrong with us. I have had this stutter since I can remember talking. This is a part of me. This is who I am. I cannot control this.”

The NFL world also rallied to support KC Concepcion after internet trolls mocked his speech impediment at the 2026 NFL Combine.

Apart from Charles Barkley, NFL veterans slam netizens

Lawrence Tynes, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, defended Concepcion on his Twitter account. “He’s one of the best humans you will ever meet. Takes time for kids and all fans. He is vocal and intentional about helping others with speech impediments. The “people” mocking him can f– off and watch him shine in life.”

Concepcion showed courage, which everyone from the NFL and even the NBA icon Charles Barkley saw. Since some comments were belittling the WR, people came in support of the Texas A&M alum. Indianapolis Colts icon Reggie Wayne recalled his interaction at the Combine. “Absolutely enjoyed my meeting with this kid over the weekend,” he tweeted. “He had the most confidence of anybody in the building when we talked football.”

“KC Concepcion, got my respect!” C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Bears safety, said. All of them, including Charles Barkley, echoed the same sentiment that KC Concepcion didn’t deserve hate for his speech impediment.