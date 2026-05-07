“Charles’ Bad Year Would Be Draymond’s Great Year”: Warriors Star Gets Ripped for Dissing Hall of Famer On Inside the NBA

Early postseason exits have oddly turned into a thing for Draymond Green lately. But at the same time, the Golden State Warriors stalwart holds a record of tormenting other teams on the floor. Precisely, the Houston Rockets. However, sitting with the crew of Inside the NBA replacing Shaq on Wednesday, the veteran forward crossed a line as he took a jab at Bayou City. And at the heart of it sat NBA legend Charles Barkley.

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After the little back-and-forth, the internet exploded, calling out Draymond for his statement. Now, joining the bandwagon, Dan Patrick also ripped the Warriors veteran. On The Dan Patrick Show, he said, “Charles’ bad year, would be Draymond’s great year, and that’s all Charles had to say. I didn’t win, hey, I tried, but my numbers are better than any of your best numbers. That’s how great I was.”

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Now, what happened between Charles Barkley and Draymond Green? “Sports are for young people,” Barkley told Green. “You hope to have a great, long career, but nobody wins when they’re 37, 38 [years-old].” Draymond didn’t take Charles’ comment lightly. He fired back with a brief insult at the former NBA MVP, who ended his 16-year career with four seasons in Houston.

“I think the goal is just to not look like you in a Houston Rockets uniform,” Draymond said without hesitating. Green tossed his shot at Charles Barkley with full confidence, yet Kenny Smith’s puzzled reaction said plenty on live TV. However, the internet came in even harder. Fans and media voices quickly piled on, calling out Green for botching basic details about Barkley’s career and his final four seasons with the Houston Rockets.

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Nick Wright called out the segment, “Aside from the fact that this is awful, awkward television, it’s also just ahistorical.” Meanwhile, someone said, “Draymond was tryna make a joke that didn’t hit…” Another one added, “Geez, I hope Draymond doesn’t join inside the NBA permanently after retirement, can’t stand him.”

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Draymond Green might be right… But it’s all in his mind. His point was fundamentally wrong on several levels.

Charles Barkley’s time with the Houston Rockets

In 1996, Chuck joined the Houston Rockets after the Phoenix Suns assured him that he wasn’t going anywhere. Charles Barkley may have slowed down in Houston, yet “The Round Mound of Rebound” still brought serious production every night.

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During his four Rockets seasons between 1996-2000, Barkley earned an All-Star nod in 1996-97 and powered Houston past the Seattle SuperSonics in the 1997 Western Conference semifinals before falling to the Utah Jazz. Moreover, his numbers never fully crashed. Barkley still controlled the glass with 10+ rebounds in every Houston season while remaining a crafty offensive weapon late into his career.

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Imago Houston Rockets forward Charles Barkley, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Danny Fortson, right, reaches in during the first quarter in Denver’s McNichols Sports Arena Wednesday, May 5, 1999. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Across 183 games with the Rockets, Barkley averaged 16.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. Even more impressively, he posted 18 & 12 during Houston’s run to the Western Conference Finals and finished his four-year stretch averaging 16-12-4 overall. Therefore, fans quickly pushed back when Draymond Green mocked Barkley’s later years. Many pointed out that Barkley still produced at a high level deep into his 30s. In contrast, Green’s current decline has become far harder to ignore.

Therefore, Draymond Green picked the wrong legend to test, and the internet wasted no time proving it. Charles Barkley’s late Houston years still carried weight, respect, and production, whereas Green’s jab quickly turned into a brutal self-own. Meanwhile, fans, analysts, and even Dan Patrick piled on as the Warriors veteran faced heat for missing the history, the context, and ultimately, the point.