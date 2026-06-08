Charles Barkley Believes LeBron James Is Holding Lakers Back: “Not Gonna Compete… With a 42-Year-Old Guy”

Since winning the championship in 2020, things have not been smooth sailing in Los Angeles. Every offseason, it has been a pressure-cooker environment. The front office tries to assemble a roster capable of competing for a championship while also maximizing LeBron James‘ brilliance. But nothing much changes. Last season was no different either. Now, with his free agency decision looming, Charles Barkley believes it might be time for the Lakers to part ways with the veteran.

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“It doesn’t do him any good staying in LA,” Charles Barkley said on ESPN’s Get Up. “Number one, they’re not going to be competitive in the West. And also, it’s time for the Lakers to turn the team over to Luka.

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“LeBron’s not going to play better as he gets older. The Lakers got swept. Even if they had Luka, they’re not a contender in the West. They’re not gonna compete with the Spurs. They’re not gonna compete with OKC or the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 42-year-old guy.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder eliminated the Lakers in a four-game sweep in the second round. While that happened in the absence of talisman and league-leading scorer, Luka Doncic, it ended James’ record 23rd NBA season with more questions than answers.

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It wasn’t a passenger season either, as he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists during the regular season, numbers that showed that he is a player still capable of contributing at a high level, but also numbers produced in a third-tier role behind Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Imago Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Doncic out, James took the responsibility of leading the team from the front in the series against the Houston Rockets. He averaged 23.2 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.2 rebounds in six games to help the Purple and Gold secure a 4-2 win.

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However, the 2025-26 season was James’ last season under contract with the Lakers. The idea of the NBA’s leading points scorer remains in doubt as there have been no developments in a potential landing spot.

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“I think at some point, up in June, late June, as July rolls around, free agency gets going,” James said when asked about a timeline on his podcast with Steve Nash. “As July’s rolling maybe into August, we start to kind of get a feel of what my future may look like, if it’s continuing to play the game that I love, which I know I can still give so much to, or if it’s not.”

James still has not lost his brilliance on the court. Although he is going to turn 42 when the 2026-27 season starts, his athleticism and IQ are still game-defining, and he certainly can fit on any roster if he decides to return for another season. One team Charles Barkley sees James play for is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

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“LeBron has only one play, and that’s go back to Cleveland,” said Barkley. “That’s his only smart, logical choice: go back and finish his career with the Cavs. It’s a perfect fix, they’ll probably be the favorites in the East or in that conversation.”

The Cavaliers and James seem like the fairytale ending for his career.

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He is from Akron, Ohio, and was drafted by Cleveland. He led the team to an NBA Finals, lost there, left the franchise, and then returned to bring the first-ever championship to the city of Cleveland in 2016. With the team coming off a sweep in the Conference Finals, they will probably be looking to make a big move in the offseason. If the four-time MVP is available, the Cavs should certainly make a push, especially with him being a free agent.

However, James might decide to return to LA as General Manager Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Reddick have expressed how happy they would be to have the four-time champion back. The decision will be massive for the league, as it is almost certain that wherever he decides to go is going to be the final stop in his career.

Where LeBron Could Actually Go, and What He Has Said He Wants

The Golden State Warriors, Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and LA Clippers have all been reportedly floated as potential landing spots, but every franchise with championship aspirations faces the same financial reality. The Warriors have reportedly maintained a longstanding interest, but it is the cap space situation that is holding them back.

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Imago May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Reports have suggested the Cavaliers are among the leading alternatives, with insider Brandon Robinson confirming on BIGPlay Cleveland YouTube channel that there is “mutual interest” between the two sides.

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The veteran even liked a social media post featuring him wearing a 2018 Cleveland home jersey with the tag “Come home.” That fueled more tension around James not returning to the Purple and Gold. With $52.6 million off the books (James’ expired contract), sure, there is a belief the Lakers could replace him. ESPN’s Bobby Marks explained how such an outcome would be possible.

“Can the Lakers afford to bring back James on a $50 million salary and still be in a position to bolster their roster? When factoring in a new contract for Austin Reaves, that answer is a resounding ‘No,’” Marks explained in his ESPN article. “Would James compromise to return to L.A.? A $30 million salary would allow the Lakers to re-sign Luke Kennard, Rui Hachimura, and use the full $15 million non-tax midlevel exception.”

External suitors might be willing to pay James only a veteran’s minimum, which is less than $4 million. And considering his top production in the past season, especially in the playoffs, the NBA veteran might still want to see himself among the league’s top earners.

What could happen is that James accepts an LA return at reduced pay, rather than doing the same thing in a new environment. His son plays for the team, and his family is settled in the city. While it would need a major financial adjustment, it seems like a decision the NBA legend would take to avoid moving homes in what could be the final year of his NBA career if he decides to return.