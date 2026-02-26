Charles Barkley Confirms Inside the NBA Exit Decision After Calling Out Adam Silver

TNT lost its NBA broadcasting rights after the 2024-25 season. Following the league’s 11-year, $76 billion deal with Amazon Prime, Adam Silver & Co. made the decision. Now, Charles Barkley was never a fan of the new broadcasting deal, and he took his chance to call out the Commissioner. But at the same time, Chuck also put a stamp on his exit plans from Inside the NBA.

“I’ve been very strict with people about my work. Like I told them, I would stay at 60. I didn’t realize, and then TNT asked me to stay for two more years till we got the new TV deal,” Barkley said on The Howard Eskin Show. “I had no idea they were going to lose it. They were concerned that they were going to lose the NBA, and they did.”

Barkley also shared, “Me and Ernie told them we would stay a couple more years. I am not going to keep working forever.” He added, “Ernie is a guy I listen to, and I am so glad I was able to keep these people in their jobs because they mean a lot to me. Like I say, I told them I would stay a couple more years, then I am gone, brother.”

Since 2000, Charles Barkley served as a studio analyst at Inside the NBA. Therefore, the breakup between TNT and the NBA came as a shock to him. But despite deciding to retire at 60, he stayed longer at TNT to ensure staff members kept their jobs after losing NBA rights. While many employees were fired, his show’s crew survived. He felt deeply connected to them, seeing them as family, and wanted to protect them.

Recently, Barkley was experiencing a tough phase with ESPN over scheduling issues for Inside the NBA. Now looking back, would he have ever let go of TNT? Probably not. However, the $76 billion broadcasting deal changed everything for the Hall of Famer. And he didn’t mince words in calling out Commissioner Adam Silver.

Charles Barkley lashes out at the NBA’s new broadcasting deal

Before moving to ESPN, TNT failed to secure a renewal of its NBA media rights. Instead, Amazon, NBC, and ESPN joined forces in a record-breaking $76 billion agreement with the league. As a result, the NBA celebrated a massive financial triumph, and players now stand to benefit from significant annual salary cap increases.

However, while the league and its stars prepare to cash in, fans are left wondering what this sweeping change truly means for their viewing experience. “I think the NBA screwed this thing up. They just went for the three highest bidders,” Barkley called out.

“I think the NBA is like we’re just going to take the most money. They weren’t concerned about number one, our show, which they didn’t have to. They weren’t really concerned about the fans; they just took the most money.” Barkley said the NBA secured $2.5 billion a year from NBC, ESPN, and Amazon for 11 years, so players are financially secure. However, he feels the league ignored loyal fans used to the same networks for 40 years.

Money changed the channel, but loyalty still holds the remote. Charles Barkley saw TNT lose the NBA, watched colleagues fall, and chose to stay a little longer for family. Meanwhile, he challenged Adam Silver and questioned the fan experience. Soon, he will exit on his terms, leaving behind a legacy worth looking back on.