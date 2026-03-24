Charles Barkley Doesn’t Sugar Coat His Take on Dealing With Uncoachable Players

Charles Barkley’s observation usually never fails. The NBA Hall of Famer is worried about the Orlando Magic, who were once the hottest team in the league. Streaks can flip fast, and the Magic are feeling it. Five straight losses have piled pressure on head coach Jamahl Mosley. And Barkley sent a clear warning through the Dan Patrick Show.

“Let me tell you two jobs that I would not want, any coach right now. But with these players, and I’m not bashing the players because it’s different, we got two different things going here. In college, you got to pay all these guys every year,” the legend said. “And if they don’t produce, you’re the one going to get the blame. In the NBA, you can’t even coach these guys. They’re making so much money. Like, if they don’t like you, you’re gonna be gone.”

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Jamahl Mosley is now in his fifth season leading the Orlando Magic, arriving during a full rebuild and slowly steering the team forward. Progress came step by step. Over three seasons, the Magic grew into a playoff unit. However, last year stalled that rise, ending at 41-41. Expectations were higher, yet the momentum slipped, leaving questions around the team’s direction and consistency.

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Meanwhile, tension is quietly brewing. Reports suggest Paolo Banchero and Mosley are not fully aligned, which raises red flags. Charles Barkley has seen this story before. When players and coaches clash, things unravel fast. Fred Hoiberg with Jimmy Butler and Nate Bjorkgren with the Indiana Pacers are proof. If this situation mirrors those, Mosley could be in serious trouble.

Imago Mar 23, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) handles the ball in front of Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

“I see that the coach and Paolo Banchero are not getting along. The coach can start packing his stuff up. Paolo Banchero is a heck of a player, and he’s probably going to be making 50, 60, 70 million in the next couple of years,” Barkley further commented. “The guy who’s making the least amount of money [Jamahl Mosley] is going to be packing his bags.”

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Meanwhile, Orlando showed flashes, yet flaws stole the spotlight. Despite shooting 51.1 percent, the Magic let the Indiana Pacers dictate tempo and rhythm on Monday. Transition defense cracked badly, giving up 26 fast break points. Even worse, a late 12-point deficit forced a desperate push. Paolo Banchero’s 39 and Tristan da Silva’s 21 kept hope alive, yet control kept slipping.

Then came the final blow. In crunch time, execution faltered. Banchero attacked, but Pascal Siakam slammed the door with a block. Meanwhile, Indiana’s 54.9 percent shooting and sharp perimeter play exposed gaps. Effort showed up, but discipline and composure stayed inconsistent when it mattered most.

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Coming back to Charles Barkley‘s point, he might have set the foundation for the lesson he had up his sleeve. And it’s all about discipline.

Charles Barkley talks about discipline

Chuck turned a simple chat on The Dan Patrick Show into a full-blown rant. While discussing the NCAA Men’s Tournament, Dan Patrick’s question about Rick Pitino spiraled into Kenny Smith and the UNC job. He didn’t exclude Jamahl Mosley’s current situation at the Orlando Magic, but also didn’t miss out on sharing his advice on discipline.

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“People talking about you can’t yell at your kids. Yes, hell, you can yell at your kids, and you whoop their a– too,” he said. He believes in discipline. Barkley argues that he does not support child abuse but believes physical discipline can play a role in raising respectful children. He suggests that without firm consequences, kids may grow up spoiled or misbehaved. In his view, young children lack the ability to fully understand right and wrong through reasoning alone, so discipline helps reinforce boundaries and teach accountability.

“First of all, you can’t rationalize with kids. They’re dumber than rocks. They don’t know they’re doing stuff wrong. But when you spank them, that gets the message across, and they, because they don’t want that,” he clarified.

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While Barkley’s stance might sound extreme today, the legality of physical discipline is complex. Parents can legally use it in all 50 states within ‘reasonable’ limits, but this puts old-school views directly at odds with modern experts who warn of lasting physical and emotional harm.

However, for Charles Barkley, sometimes parents need to be strict with their children. He added, “All these fools are going to call, listen, you can blast me on social media. You guys know I don’t do social media. I don’t ever read any comments. I don’t care what you think. Y’all can kiss my big black a–. I’m going to say what I gotta say. Some of y’all going to like it and some of y’all not, and y’all will get over it.”

Barkley has thrown the gauntlet, and he is not looking back. He ties Orlando’s slide to a bigger issue, where discipline, power, and ego collide. Meanwhile, Mosley stands in the middle of it all. If tension keeps rising, history offers a clear script. In the end, for Charles, it always circles back to one thing. Discipline decides everything.