Charles Barkley Expresses Pride in Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Success After Highlighting Different Career Paths

From champagne showers in the locker room to them happening on the NASCAR podium, Michael Jordan found his place. In February, 23XI claimed its first Daytona 500 win. Jordan was in high spirits following the win. The satisfaction on his face seemed to be the same as when His Airness won his six NBA championships. And it’s difficult not to appreciate Jordan’s journey.

He and Charles Barkley may not have spoken in years. But a fractured relationship didn’t stop the Hall of Famer from praising his former friend. Barkley knows just what winning NASCAR’s biggest race would have meant to Michael Jordan. Most importantly, he’s proud of the Bulls icon for finding a love beyond basketball.

“Whatever you have to find, basketball is just a small part of your life. No matter how great you are, you’re going to be done as a young person. You have to find something else that brings you joy and happiness… I’m happy about his success in NASCAR. I know he loves fishing. But I’m proud of his success in NASCAR. He’s always been great for me, telling me how to make money and things like that. And so man, I’m proud of his success,” Barkley said on TNT.

ADVERTISEMENT

For many players, life after basketball is actually the harder part of life. Barkley is fortunate enough to have found something, too. “I love doing television. I’ve been blessed to do this for a long time,” he added. Barkley’s been a part of Inside the NBA for over 25 years. He considers himself ‘lucky’ to have a job that still keeps him connected to the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

And there’s something common between Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley in this respect. They are both extremely passionate. Jordan made waves by fighting for the driver’s long-term future with a recent lawsuit against NASCAR. Charles Barkley extensively criticised TNT for failing to secure a media rights deal with the NBA. Such expressions of defiance are an extension of their being completely immersed in what they do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Jordan still dreams about basketball

Being a NASCAR owner fills every pore for Michael Jordan. His father was a mechanic and a car enthusiast. Furthermore, Jordan feels the same surge of adrenaline when watching Tyler Reddick race. Watching the race from the pit helps the six-time NBA champion feed into his competitive genes.

But even the great Michael Jordan can’t forget his first love. Electric NASCAR races help fill MJ’s competitive appetite. Yet, it all stems from how much Jordan craves to be back on the hardwood again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not just teenie, it’s a huge piece. But I compensated for that feeling with NASCAR. But that urge to dream that if I wish, I can still pick up a basketball. Oh, I would love to do that. Believe me. My competitive juices say yeah, I would definitely love to do that,” MJ said when asked about missing basketball.

The Hall of Famer joined NBC as a ‘special contributor’, hoping he could give something back to the game. But Michael Jordan also made it clear that he’s all-in with NASCAR. At this moment, being a successful NASCAR team is the motivation that keeps Jordan going. His tick, to compete, may never be satisfied. However, Jordan found something that makes him feel “alive”.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not gliding through the air and humiliating defenders anymore. But it does a great job of compensating for what Michael Jordan misses the most.