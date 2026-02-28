Charles Barkley Gives Health Update After Doctors Raised Serious Alarm

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

For Charles Barkley, the jokes about his weight are over. A stark warning from his doctors forced a change, and his latest health update reveals just how serious the situation had become.

In October last year, Barkley showed off his stunning weight loss when he arrived at the set of NBA on ESPN for the new NBA season. When he received compliments from his co-hosts, the NBA legend hilariously thanked his doctors for the amazing weight loss. The NBA legend, who has been struggling with weight for years now. In his latest appearance on the “Pardon The Interruption” show, he offered more insight into his weight loss journey.

Barkley had long been open about his weight loss journey. He has previously stated that he is inducing weight loss in his body with drugs, and not typically with just exercise. Barkley started his weight loss journey with Mounjaro. But because of the shortage of drugs, he switched to Zepbound.

“I weigh 270. I started doing with Road.co, and I started doing Zepbound at 355. I’m at 270, and I want to get to 265,” Barkley said when asked how much he weighs. “So I’m right where I want to be.”

However, the NBA legend made it clear that he was not going to continue to be on medication once he achieves his desired weight. While on drugs, Barkley said he had also made life-changing habits for a more sustainable weight loss.

“But what’s going to happen, Tony and Mike, when I get to 265? I’m going to get off the drug because I don’t think anybody wants to be on drugs their entire life. I’mma take a month off and see what happens with my body because even though I’m taking a shot, I’ve changed my eating habits and I’m working out. That’s the to me that’s the biggest misconception, the notion that you can just take a shot and lose weight. I had to change my eating habits, and I had to start working out. But I’m very excited about where my body is now.”

This comes almost three years after Barkley revealed concerning news from his doctor. The NBA legend revealed that his doctor told him that he wasn’t “gonna be around” much longer if he didn’t control his weight. While the “Round Mound of Rebound” is looking slimmer these days, the goal for the Hall of Famer is to remain in shape.

While Chuck has continued to struggle keeping his weight in check, his wild takes have never taken a backseat, even if it was about someone else’s body.

Charles Barkley roasts Chet Holmgren after NBA legend finds OKC star bare-chested in locker room

Barkley’s weight has never been an issue with his body image. It is one of the reasons that Barkley makes fearless jokes, poking fun at people for being underweight or overweight. He has previously roasted San Antonio women for allegedly being overweight, despite knowing that the joke might come back to bite him.

After the overtime win against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Alex Casruso was talking to Barkley in the post-game interview. While Barkley was about to hit Caruso with a game question, he had a hilarious request to the Thunder defensive star about one of his teammates.

“Alex, number one: Tell Chet [Holmgren] to put a shirt on. His body is not good enough to be walking around chest free,” Chuck said with a big laugh.

Charles Barkley is currently the brand ambassador of telehealth company Ro, where he and tennis legend Serena Williams are the biggest faces of the brand.