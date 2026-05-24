Charles Barkley Leaves Knicks Star Confused After Awkward Postgame Moment: “Can I Ask You a Question?”

Charles Barkley had spent the week defending Inside the NBA’s lack of X-and-O breakdowns, arguing the show isn’t meant to be a film room. But after the New York Knicks’ 121–108 win on Saturday, the broadcast delivered its own unintended proof of concept: just not in the way he meant.

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In a game where New York never trailed at Rocket Arena and shot a blistering 55.8% from the field, the conversation could have gone anywhere: spacing, matchups, the Knicks’ offensive rhythm. Instead, when OG Anunoby sat down after his efficient 21-point outing (6-of-10 shooting, 3-of-4 from deep, plus 7 rebounds and 4 assists), Barkley veered in a completely different direction.

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“OG, can I ask you a question?” he began. “What is your real name?”

Anunoby laughed in disbelief at a question that felt more like a first introduction than a postgame interview – his full name long since cemented in league records and broadcast graphics alike.

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OG still replied calmly, “My real name is Ogugua.”

Straight away, Barkley attempted to repeat it back but mispronounced it as “Ogugwa”. There is a subtle difference that he didn’t notice, but Anunoby knew it was wrong. That’s why he said,

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“You’re not saying it right, though.”

But the NBA Hall of Famer took offence to this and said something which caught everyone off guard. Barkley:

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“You’re not saying it right? If you don’t say it right, we can’t say it right!”

So, the rest of the crew had to chime in and, in unison, said to Chuck, “No, you’re not saying it right!” Once again, OG was puzzled because Chuck claimed he could not say his name right.

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Anunoby: “No, I am saying it right. What?” The host of the show, Ernie Johnson, who always steers the ship in the right direction, came to the rescue. EJ put a pin on those awkward conversations.

“By any name he’s shooting 59% this postseason and 51% from deep, and the Knicks are a game away from the NBA finals, OG Anunoby joining us. Thanks, Charles, for punctuating that interview with that question.”

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Charles Barkley was still defending himself.

“That’s a great question, Ernie.” The Sixers legend called it a great question because of his previous habit of getting names wrong.

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Last season, Charles Barkley’s frustration with pronouncing the name right was visible on the broadcast. He guessed “Mickeil Anderson-Alexander” and “Mikal Alexander” before asking, “Is his real name Nickeil? Boy, somebody just made up some stuff again. They named him after a coin; they just spelled it wrong.”

It was an all-time moment when trying to figure out how to say Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s name.

Charles Barkley defends the lack of basketball analysis

For a show that has won 21 Sports Emmys, it still gets a lot of flak. Mostly because the Inside the NBA crew continues to mix humor into their basketball analysis. On the SI Media podcast, Barkley explained to host Jimmy Traina why, from his point of view, the viewers don’t watch them for detailed X-and-O analysis, but for entertainment.

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“We want people to have fun,” Charles Barkley said. “We’re trying to entertain people. We’re on television from 7 to 2 in the damn morning. How many people actually know enough about basketball for us to X-and-O them from 7 to 2 in the morning? We try to split it up. We hope we have a great game, but we have an obligation to entertain the people, too. Do people really want to see us four dummies sit there and talk about P&Rs, blitzes, over/under, and things like that? I want people to have fun watching basketball. Period.”

They do dwell on some analysis, but never deep dive into them. Charles Barkley remains one of the most influential voices in broadcasting and speaks on political and cultural matters whenever it is important. But he also knows how to mix it up. Recently, he was on air talking about Max Strus’ attractiveness. That’s the classic Inside the NBA analysis that one will not find on any other network.