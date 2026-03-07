Charles Barkley Puts Kenny Smith in Awkward Spot On Inside the NBA After Son’s UNC Commitment

Charles Barkley has built a second career on saying the quiet part out loud. Most of the time, the Hall of Famer’s blunt honesty turns into comedy gold on Inside the NBA. But during the latest episode of the show, one offhand comment briefly turned a wholesome family moment into an awkward one for his longtime co-host Kenny Smith.

And it happened right when Smith’s son was announcing a major decision. Malloy Smith, a senior guard from Mater Dei High School in California, joined the TNT broadcast to reveal his college commitment. The three-star prospect decided to follow his father’s path and commit to the University of North Carolina, choosing the Tar Heels over several other programs.

The moment was emotional for Kenny Smith, a former North Carolina star who won two national titles with the Tar Heels in the 1980s. Sitting on the panel, he proudly watched his son announce the decision live on air.

Then Barkley stepped in with a comment nobody expected. “Get some damn brothers on the team that are going to win the state,” Barkley joked while the broadcast camera showed some of Malloy’s Mater Dei teammates.

Realizing immediately what he had just said on live television, Barkley quickly tried to walk it back. “Uh oh. Sorry. I didn’t mean to say it out loud.”

The panel burst into laughter, but the moment still left Kenny Smith in an awkward spot as he tried to keep the focus on his son’s announcement. Barkley attempted to change the subject right away.

“Hey, how close were LSU and Auburn in your recruitment?” he asked Malloy moments later, pivoting the conversation away from the comment. Still, the clip spread quickly across social media, with fans laughing at what many called another classic “Charles Barkley moment.”

Malloy Smith reflects on his decision to join UNC

Once the awkward moment passed, the focus shifted back to Malloy Smith and his future with the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-6 guard from Mater Dei revealed that his decision came down to the environment he experienced during his visit to Chapel Hill.

“I chose North Carolina because of how it felt like home, the coaches’ trust and belief in me, and their future plans for me align with mine,” Smith explained. “I feel like they can get the best out of me.”

He also highlighted the tradition surrounding the program. “Just the traditions and the history of North Carolina. The fan base is special, and every coach has played at North Carolina, and most of the staff as well.” The commitment continues a strong recruiting run for the Tar Heels. Smith becomes the third member of North Carolina’s 2026 recruiting class, joining five-star guard Dylan Mingo and four-star forward Maximo Adams.

For the Smith family, the decision carries even deeper meaning. Kenny Smith starred for North Carolina between 1983 and 1987 before becoming an NBA champion with the Houston Rockets. Malloy now has the chance to continue that legacy in Chapel Hill.

Before heading to college basketball, Malloy Smith still has unfinished business at Mater Dei. The senior guard has been a key contributor for the powerhouse California program this season, averaging around eight points, four rebounds, and two assists per game.

More importantly, Mater Dei remains in the middle of a state title run. That means Smith’s high school career could still end with a championship before he begins the next chapter at North Carolina. As for Barkley, the moment quickly joined the long list of unforgettable one-liners that have made him one of the most entertaining personalities in sports broadcasting.

Only this time, it came at Kenny Smith’s expense during one of the proudest moments of his son’s life.