Charles Barkley, Reggie Miller Join NBA World to Congratulate Kenny Smith on Wedding to Tia Jurcic

He has shared a studio with Charles Barkley for over two decades. Survived every Inside the NBA segment Ernie Johnson has thrown at him and spent years being the target of the Jet jokes that have made Thursday nights essential television. On Saturday, Kenny Smith gave the basketball world something new to celebrate — and the Inside the NBA family showed up exactly as expected.

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Smith married Tia Jurcic at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, California, marking his third trip down the aisle. The “Inside the NBA” host and his Croatian influencer bride announced the news in a joint Instagram post reading “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

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The post on Instagram showed an outdoor ceremony held beneath a hanging chandelier framed by white drapery and arrangements of white and pink roses. Smith wore a white suit jacket with a black bowtie, while Jurcic chose a strapless gown with a full, Cinderella-style skirt.

The NBA world reacted to the moment with congratulatory messages in the comment section. Barkley, Smith’s “Inside the NBA” co-host, kept it short and sweet: “Congrats, Jet!!”

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Reggie Miller followed with “Congrats Brotha,” while Chris Webber added his own “Congrats!!” Former NBA forward Carlos Boozer added “Congrats fam,” and Danny Green also sent in his well-wishes with “Congrats my guy!!!”

The wedding capped a relationship Smith and Jurcic had kept largely private. The two went public in February 2024 at a Super Bowl event before Smith proposed in October 2025 with a beach-set engagement photo captioned “YES to you forever.”

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Jurcic has a son, Domenik, from a previous marriage with former basketball player Chris Warren, and was also married to Mario Mamić from 2017 to 2023. Kenny Smith has two children from each of his first two marriages, to Dawn Reavis and Gwendolyn Osborne.

Smith shared in February of this year the details behind his first meeting with his third wife. On an episode of the Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Smith shared that he had been working an event in Abu Dhabi when a young boy, Domenik, came to him.

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“So I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re here with Luka [Doncic]. He’s like, ‘No, I don’t know Luka. I’m just here with my mom. I had my kids there, so I’m like, ‘How do I run game [with] my kids here?’” Smith jokingly recalled.

Smith then took a picture with Domenik, which captured Jurcic’s attention.

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For Smith, the ceremony adds a new chapter to a career already defined by longevity. He had two championships as a player with Houston in the mid ’90s, followed by more than two decades as one of the most recognizable voices in basketball media.