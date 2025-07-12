Charles Barkley Reignites Stephen Curry Feud on Career Day At ACC Event

If you never noticed, it gets intense at the pro-am side of Tahoe. The American Century Championship is back with some regular faces. Including Charles Barkley competing against himself. He’s been trying to better his record for decades while other celebrities have surpassed him. This year though, he’s got a bone to pick with a certain someone. Another NBA player who took shots at Chuckster’s infamous golf skills. What does Sir Charles do? He fires back of course.

Shots were fired when Stephen Curry, who’s currently on his usual offseason tour of the greens, arrived in Tahoe after a really great run in Reno. He had to skip it last year because he was too busy in Paris winning a gold medal and stuff with LeBron James (who picked up a golf club for the first time this summer). As soon as he arrived, he began the trash talk.

When asked if he thought Bron could join the annual charity golf tournament, Curry went for two birds. “I mean Charles [Barkley] plays, so probably.” ICYMI, James is not the King on the greens as much as he’s on the court. And before Chuck got some professional coaching, his form was comedic.

Not anymore though. Chuck got firsthand lessons from the legendary Stan Utley and it shows. He had the best round of his entire golf career on Friday. He holed out for eagle from 88 yards on the par-4 second in a nine-point round, his best-ever single-round performance in the event. He was tied for 24th in the 90-player field.

After a career day in the ACC, he was asked if revenge on Curry was a motivating factor on Friday’s outing. Well, Chuck had to remind Curry, the 2023 winner, their matchup is overdue. “Steph Curry dunked me last year,” Barkley said. “You know because he used this like weak excuse that he was in the Olympics. What kind of excuse is that?” A generally valid ‘excuse?’ Curry was finally making his Olympic debut last year and Barkley is that Dream Team guy who repeatedly tells NBA players to not pass up on a Team USA opportunity.

Yet he doesn’t believe it was valid enough for Curry to ghost him on the course. “What would you rather go to the Olympics and come here and compete against me?” He went on to openly challenge The Chef who’s currently leading the ACC. “But this year there’s no Olympics. I’m gunning for Steph Curry. He is an amazing player at golf and honestly at basketball. But he used that weak excuse last year – ‘I had to go to the Olympics.’ What kind of excuse is that?”

Nowhere else would the Olympics be called a ‘weak excuse.’ But these are two guys who take golf seriously. And Chuck would probably like to remind Curry he beat him once.

Charles Barkley has bragging rights over Steph Curry

Before getting some 1-on-1 lessons, Charles Barkley and his bad golf skills competed in The Match III on TNT in 2020. He teamed up with Phil Mickelson to take on Steph Curry and Peyton Manning. Despite the odds stacked against them, Chuck actually won.

When Steph wasn’t around last year, Charles Barkley did his personal best, coming in 58th at minus-4. He had never had a score better than minus-26 previously. From 2014 through 2018, Barkley had the worst score among the golfers who complete all three rounds annually except in 2015, when he finished next-to-last.

If 2024 was a huge improvement, 2025 is one for the books. Chuckster came in with the goal to not come, “dead last.” This is his 30th year in the American Century Championship, finished with nine points on Friday. and he’s tied for 24th among the 90 competitors.

NHL player Joe Pavelski is in the lead with 23 points. Former NBA player, Vinny Del Negro is a point away in the scond spot. Curry, who’s competing with his dad Dell and brother Seth, has 21 points, just two points shy of possibly reclaiming his title after a year’s hiatus.

Chuck’s not even dreaming of that. Yet he’s satisfied by proving to Steph Curry he’s no longer “turrible.”