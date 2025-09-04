Charles Barkley Reveals Culprits Behind Michael Jordan vs LeBron James Narrative

When Charles Barkley speaks, he puts everyone on notice. Whether it be his bosses at TNT, fellow panelists, competitor analysts, or former and current athletes, anyone on any given day could be on the receiving end. The 76ers legend’s recent podcast appearance was no different, as he continued to spill out his hatred for the new TNT-ESPN schedule, plus what else he hates in the broadcasting world, which includes his former best friend.

The conversation with Bill Simmons was over 90 minutes. Naturally, the GOAT debate and the conversation came to light. Chuck was never a fan of such conversations and once again shot at people for still using that debate. “We got so many great players in the NBA, but these fools spend all their time comparing like Michael Jordan’s dead. Okay. Right. Michael Jordan’s dead. He’s been retired forever. These fools spend all their time comparing him to LeBron. I’m like, why?” Even though MJ and Barkley’s relationship has changed from best friends to strangers, he still talks about the Bulls legend with high regard.

By death, Sir Charles doesn’t mean it literally, but clarified that His Airness last stepped on the hardwood two decades ago. So, the game has changed, and appreciation and flowers for LeBron don’t have to follow suit with any comparison to any former player. “Michael Jordan’s been dead for 20 some years, let LeBron be LeBron… We can’t appreciate LeBron’s greatness or Steph Curry’s greatness. We got to compare him to a guy that’s been dead for 20 years. I’m like, why can’t Michael Jordan is great, but so is LeBron, so is Kobe. So is Steph. So is Joker. Why do y’all have to get on TV first?”

Charles Barkley’s rant didn’t end there as he called such broadcasters talentless. “Because they got no talent. They got no talent, Bill. Cuz they know people going to go on the internet and argue with them or go on the internet on these radio shows and argue with them. That’s why they do it. Now I see these fools doing it in golf.” His frustration also increased when he saw the same comparative narrative spoil his fun while watching golf. Even asked such analysts to stop comparing Scottie Scheffler to Tiger Woods.

It’s not the first time that the 62-year-old has launched such attacks. Last year, too, he did the same and questioned ESPN multiple times for this behavior. Despite not liking comparative analysis in the media world, in the podcast, Sir Charles ended up doing the same.

Charles Barkley pitted LeBron and Michael Jordan

For Charles Barkley, an analyst’s “job on television is to be fair and honest.” That’s why his take sounds brutal for many stars, and it is one of the many reasons why Inside the NBA is a fan favorite. Recently, his analysis was of the reigning MVP and how his style on the hardwood is not as dominant as one might expect. To prove his point, the 11x All-Star compared Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to LeBron James. But also brought in Michael Jordan to clearly state his meaning.

During the same Bill Simmons podcast, Barkley recalled MJ, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron as his three best players. But there is one trait in the latter that separates him from the other two. “Michael and Kobe were dangerous. They will kill your a–. LeBron is a nice guy, and that’s not a knock.” Chuck clarified that quality is not to put down Bron, but the killer mentality that Kobe and Jordan oozed was completely different. Then came the comparison with SGA.”Even though I think Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] is a great, great player. To me, he’s more like LeBron. He’s a really nice guy. He’s not out there trying to kill you.”

Even though Chuck hates the comparison between LeBron and Jordan, he used this to prove his point. Why this is different because the 76ers legend didn’t use a ranking system to knock somebody down. He used the analysis to point out different styles which has led to success for not only Kobe and MJ but also for LeBron and SGA.