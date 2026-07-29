Charles Barkley Reveals Philadelphia Is Already Pissed at LeBron James Over Latest Reports

Earlier this month, Charles Barkley said LeBron James would be ‘cheating his way to a championship’ if he chose any other team than Cleveland. Bron decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal. While the majority of the fanbase is excited, some are unhappy after the recent report confirming King James’ residency status.

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“I want him to go to Cleveland; he has no affiliation to Philly,” Barkley explained on the Dan Patrick show, explaining why he was rooting for a Cavs reunion. “What’s really funny, I guess the story broke yesterday that he’s not even going to live in Philly. He’s going to live in New York and helicopter back in for practice games. So, the city’s kind of pissed right now.

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“I was like, ‘I told y’all he didn’t have no affiliation with Philly. That’s why I was shocked he came here.’ It was so funny. I was playing golf yesterday early, and my phone starts going crazy. They’re like, ‘Can you believe this?’ I like, ‘What? Y’all just got LeBron be happy?’ (They said) ‘He’s not even going to live here. He’s going to live in New York and take a helicopter in for practice and games.’ I just started laughing because you can’t make this stuff up.”

Previously, Shams Charania hinted at the possibility of LeBron James living in New York. On Monday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst chimed in further on Get Up.

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“He doesn’t even that much apparently care about the city because he doesn’t seem like he’s going to be living in Philadelphia full time, it seems like he’s going to live at least part time in New York. So, this is a — I don’t even know how to frame it because it’s really truly unbelievable.”

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, LeBron James wouldn’t be the first Sixers player to make the commute from New York.

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NBA icon and Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain also lived in New York and traveled regularly back and forth to play with Philly.

Similarly, Bron’s close friend and former head coach, JJ Redick, stayed at his family’s home in Brooklyn during his time with the 76ers.

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If LeBron James actually stays in New York, some services provide private charters. Time to travel from New York City to Philly would be approximately 45 minutes, but it will reportedly cost Bron one-fifth of his salary for the upcoming season.

41 home games, plus 26 home practices (considering last year’s session); this comes to 67 trips with a reported price of $12,000 per trip. In the context of his 76ers salary, LeBron James would have to shell out close to $1 million from his $4 million per year deal.

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But the 22x All-Star is a billionaire, and his reason for choosing the Sixers:

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money….I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers…”

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While some fans are complaining, Charles Barkley reminded them that James joining the 76ers should be the focus and not whether he is staying in Philly.