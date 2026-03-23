Charles Barkley Reveals Suns Lied to Him Two Days Before Unwanted Rockets Trade

Charles Barkley moved to the Phoenix Suns in 1992 after demanding a way out of the Philadelphia 76ers. He thought he’d finish his career there in Arizona. But four seasons later, the front office sent him to the Houston Rockets… with deception. So, does Chuck wish that the Houston chapter never really happened?

The simple answer is yes. On The Dan Patrick Show, the NBA Hall of Famer spoke his heart out. “I wish the Suns had never traded me to Houston. That caught me off guard,” he said. Charles further told Patrick that someone from the Rockets organization called him and asked if he would demand a new contract if Houston traded for him. Barkley dismissed the idea as ridiculous, believing he was settled in Phoenix and convinced the Suns would never trade their best player.

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“I get a call from the Rockets at the end of the season. Robert Barr, who’s a friend of mine, says, ‘Charles?’ I said, ‘What’s up, man?’ He said, ‘If we trade for you, are you going to want a new contract?’ I said, ‘First of all, they’re not going to trade me. I’m the only player we got.'”

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Then, Barkley’s friend asked him if he’d ask for a new contract if the Suns traded him. These questions left him confused, and so he called the front office. He asked them if they were trading him? The Suns front office told him, “No. Don’t you hear that rumor.” At that moment, Chuck breathed easy. But two days later, the same thing happened, Chuck’s friend called him and asked him the same questions.

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“I think some guys in Philly and Phoenix were making more than me at the time. And we said we would never complain or hold out. And I said, we have a pact. None of us, neither one of us ever did. And I said, dude, I would never hold out. I have a contract,” Charles Barkley clarified about the holdout conversation. “Five days later, I’m packing up, going to Houston,” he shared.

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“I wanted to finish my career in Phoenix. All I wanted was a chance to win. I had four years,” Barkley said with much sadness. “We lost to the Bulls. And then we lost to the Rockets in seven games. One of us team was going to win the championship. We were the best two teams. We lost to them in seven games both times. I was happy with my career. And I want to just finish it out. Because I knew my body was starting to give out.”

To be honest, Charles Barkley was dedicated to the Phoenix Suns. He left the 76ers after spending eight seasons with the franchise, simply because he felt they lacked the desire to win. Their 5-47 record in the 1991-92 season was Chuck’s final straw. And Phoenix then gave him hope.

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However, good things don’t last long, as many believe.

From Philly to Phoenix to Houston: Charles Barkley’s 16 years in the NBA

By June 1992, Charles Barkley had reached his breaking point in Philadelphia. A 35–47 season and a missed playoff run sealed it. He wanted out. The reason was simple: he craved a real shot at a title. After Julius Erving retired and Moses Malone was moved, the support system collapsed.

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So, both sides quietly accepted the inevitable: a split had to happen. Then came Jerry Colangelo and the Phoenix Suns. He offered Jeff Hornacek, Tim Perry, and Andrew Lang. Philadelphia took the deal, and Barkley got his escape.

Meanwhile, Charles’ time with the Suns was remarkable. Barkley arrived in Phoenix and exploded instantly. In his debut, he dropped 37 points, grabbed 21 rebounds, 12 offensive, and dished 8 assists in a 111–105 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 25.6 points on .520 shooting, 12.2 rebounds, and a career-high 5.1 assists. As a result, the Suns stormed to an NBA-best 62–20 record.

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Imago Houston Rockets forward Charles Barkley, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Danny Fortson, right, reaches in during the first quarter in Denver’s McNichols Sports Arena Wednesday, May 5, 1999. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

That season, Barkley claimed the MVP and earned his seventh straight All-Star nod. He even became the third player ever to win MVP right after a trade. Moreover, he pushed Phoenix to its first Finals since 1976. However, despite calling it “destiny” against Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls closed it in six games.

However, the phase of glory and injuries came to an end in 1996 when the Houston Rockets called the Suns’ front office for Charles Barkley. In exchange, they offered Sam Cassell, Robert Horry, Chucky Brown, and Mark Bryant. And of course, Phoenix didn’t turn the deal down. But it’s one chapter that Barkley hopes never came to fruition.

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Phoenix was supposed to be Charles Barkley’s final home, yet fate had other plans. He found purpose there, then lost control of the ending. Meanwhile, confusion turned into betrayal, and a quiet exit became a lingering regret. Houston happened, but it never felt right.