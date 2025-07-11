Charles Barkley Reveals Truth About Michael Jordan’s Bulls After Emotional Confession to Daughter Surfaces

Who decides between the best and the ordinary? Maybe it’s a matter of perspective. Or, a matter of public opinion. But when someone decides things for themself, they look like Charles Barkley. Shortly after the 1984 NBA Draft, Barkley was criticized by his Philadelphia 76ers teammates. Seems like a good reason to motivate oneself to change the trajectory of the sport. Guess what? Chuck did exactly that even in the era when Akeem Olajuwon, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan ruled the sport.

Now, the 62-year-old Hall of Famer attended the American Century Championship, and soon after joined Dan Patrick on his show. As you know, Kevin Durant joined LeBron James and Steve Nash on the Mind The Game podcast some time back. Imagine this: Nash asked KD if he was a better player than LeBron. Is that a fair question? What would Durant say?

Charles Barkley connected some Kevin Durant dots with himself to share daughter’s emotional story

Barkley responded: “I think KD—his answer should be yes. You can’t be a great player if you think other players are better than you. They’re gonna have to prove they’re better than you.” Although Chuck believes that KD lacks the leadership qualities Bron brings to the table, he might not be better than him. However, there is no reason why the question asked shouldn’t be fair. And, “the answer should be yes.”

At the same time, Charles Barkley’s no-brainer reply to Patrick’s “Did you think you were better than [Larry] Bird?” and “Did you think you were better than Michael Jordan?” was a simple and bold “yes.“ But, was there anybody he didn’t think he was better than? Barkley wasn’t handing out crowns. Not even to Michael Jordan, his dear friend. At least, not until MJ took it from him in the Finals for two consecutive seasons. In Philly, Barkley believed they had the edge. When Chicago got better, he blamed the cast, not the king.

Confidence poured from him like sweat in the fourth quarter. And yet, under the lights of the Finals, even Sir Charles had to bow—just once. Then he explained, “When I got traded to Phoenix, Chuck Daly told me, ‘You’re the second-best player in the world.’ I said, ‘I’m the best player in the world.’ He said, ‘No, that guy right over there is the best player in the world.’ I said, ‘Well, I’m going to prove it to your a– this year when we play them in the Finals.'” Well, let’s say that the 1992 and 1993 NBA Finals proved why MJ was known as the best player in the world. But the highlight for Barkley was that 1993 MVP.

However, Barkley was never built for silence. During Dream Team practice, he told Chuck Daly he was the best player alive and that he’d prove it in the Finals against the Bulls. Daly admired his ease with the game. The young Charles believed it was destiny. In training camp, he told the team they’d meet Chicago. Why? Because he believed it in his bones—loud, proud, and dripping with swagger. Then came Game 2 of the NBA Finals. “My daughter was upset, crying. We lost the first two games,” Barkley shared.

“I said, ‘Hey, just relax. We’re going to be fine.’ I said. ‘But I got to tell you something, I ain’t never said this in my life. I think that guy might be better at basketball than I am.’ And, I said, ‘But I think I’m better, and we’ll be fine,'” he shared.

“Then we win Game 3, lose Game 4, win Game 5, come back home for Game 6. My daughter—I said, ‘I told you I think I’m the best player in the world. I’m going to prove it.’ Then they beat us. I remember telling her, ‘I ain’t never said this to you before. That guy’s better at basketball than I.’ And that’s the first time I’d ever—because it’s a team game.”

The Phoenix Suns then got Dan Majerle and Kevin Johnson to complete the lethal trio. However, nothing seemed to work for that beast dream team of the Chicago Bulls, led by Michael Jordan. And this brought Chuck to a conclusive realization…

Charles Barkley’s major confession

After bagging Majerle and Johnson on the roster, Barkley felt, “‘We can beat anybody. We can beat anybody.’ But yeah, I thought Michael Jordan was a better player than I. That’s the only player I ever played against, I thought was better than me.'” Then, without a moment’s hesitation, the 62-year-old legend added:

“Magic had James Worthy and Kareem. Magic is great. We owe all our success in the NBA to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. They’re the two most important people in NBA history. They’re the reason the NBA makes money. Obviously, Michael took it to a whole other level. But if it weren’t for Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the NBA wouldn’t be what it is today—plain and simple.”

Currently enjoying his vacation in Greece, with some Nike plans revealed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, MJ would surely have an endearing smug on his face to know that Chuck, his longtime friend, finally admitted that he was the second-best during the MJ era.

Only one man ever made Charles Barkley whisper greatness—and that man was Michael Jordan. From trash talk in Dream Team practices to teary confessions to his daughter, Barkley laid his truth bare. He believed, he battled, he bowed. Yet through it all, he crowned himself with pride. Because sometimes, being second to MJ still means you ruled the world your own way.