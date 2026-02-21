Charles Barkley’s Plan to Financially Hurt NBA Owners Gets Unanimous Fan Support

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the NBA’s repeated attempts to kill tanking, teams keep finding new ways to lose on purpose. Adam Silver proposed changes to combat the growing problem. The draft lottery now includes more teams, all with standard odds. There are restrictions on protection with traded picks. The initial creation of the play-in tournament was also to give teams a reason to compete despite a low seed. Despite this, tanking is still prevalent. That is why Charles Barkley is proposing a solution that targets the one thing owners truly care about: their profits.

“We’ve got to come up with some kind of solution because it’s not fair to the game first and foremost, it’s not fair to your fanbase,” Barkley said. “I’ve always suggested this rule. I don’t think any NBA teams should be able to raise their ticket prices if they are below .500. I’ve always said that… I think they should make that a rule in every spot to be honest with you.”

Barkley’s logic was simple. Tanking teams, in retrospect, gain a future advantage by having the best chance at a lottery pick. Simultaneously, they enjoy a business boom every season when they raise ticket prices. The NBA legend’s suggestion is a fine way to add some parity.

“Then you’re getting your cake and eating it too,” Barkley added, describing the current reality.

For NBA owners, as passionate as they are about winning, there is always a focus on increasing profits. Even the worst teams in the league have recently increased their ticket prices. If the NBA can implement such a rule, it could encourage teams to do their best to finish above .500.

It hasn’t been considered yet, but fans have made their opinions very clear.

NBA fans support Charles Barkley’s anti-tanking plan

Fans were surprised by Charles Barkley’s suggestions.

“say it loud for the people in the back chuck!” a fan wrote.

Barkley’s second solution was to have all lottery teams have “one ping-pong ball,” something he has suggested Silver do with greater impact, flattening odds, and raising incentives to make a push for a better seed. The third solution was removing protections from traded picks altogether.

Barkley’s suggestion to cap ticket prices for poor-performing teams stood out in particular.

“$35 a seat for under 50% teams would change everything,” a fan rightfully pointed out.

“This could strip rewards from losing, make every team fight till the end. Pure passion,” a fan resonated.

When the business gets hurt, owners will have no choice but to be ethical and try to win. Of course, not all teams can keep winning; injuries aren’t predictable. A team not trying to tank could still end up in this bracket. But it solves the biggest problem. Teams won’t intentionally put themselves at a disadvantage. As a concept, tanking has always existed around sports. Charles Barkley agrees that, to some degree, he experienced it while in the league.

But it’s reached a point where teams are fighting to lose. That directly attacks the integrity of the game. Furthermore, fans pay their hard-earned money to watch their favorite teams. It’s unfair for them to spend even more when their team isn’t trying to fulfill their wishes.

An Australian couple recently went viral after spending $32,000 to watch a Los Angeles Lakers game for the first time. However, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Marcus Smart, and Deandre Ayton did not play. While the fan acknowledged that injuries are a genuine problem, he said he was “utterly downright sad” about not seeing James play. As shown in a subsequent clip, the couple settled for a nod from the NBA veteran while he was on the bench.

“Actually, a good idea, I like it. Don’t reward owners with more profits who are intentionally putting bad products out,” a fan explained.

The Dallas Mavericks increased ticket prices after the Doncic trade in 2025. The front office announced that season tickets would increase by an average of 8.61% the following season, driven by ongoing investments in the team and fan engagement. In the coming months, Nico Harrison was fired, and Anthony Davis was shipped out of Dallas, leaving the franchise in a worse position than it was at the trade deadline last season.

The Jazz and Wizards plan to do the same with their ticket prices going forward, with certain sections seeing price hikes of nearly 15%. Their fans aren’t happy, understandably so. However, with Barkley’s idea, as pockets fill less, owners will feel a greater urgency to achieve organizational success. The only way to achieve that would be to compete and improve from previous years, eliminating any shortcuts.

“Charles Barkley’s insights on tanking could reshape the NBA’s competitive landscape for the better,” a fan wrote. It will need some work to account for small market teams failing to draw stars, and they already have inferior revenue. However, these issues can be addressed through brainstorming.

In case you missed it, tanking continues to be strong despite the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers being fined. Davis has been shut down for the season by the Washington Wizards, and do not be surprised if Trae Young soon joins that list. On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings confirmed that Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis won’t play another game this campaign.

As Barkley would say, a further tweak to the regulations might guarantee that teams compete and reap value only through winning.