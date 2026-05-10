Charles Barkley’s Proposal to Trade Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams Swiftly Rejected in Hilarious Inside the NBA Moment

The Oklahoma City Thunder are making the Los Angeles Lakers look helpless. Another blowout on Saturday pushed the series to a brutal 3-0 lead. But the biggest twist is that Shai Gilgeous Alexander has not even looked like Oklahoma City’s best player. With Jalen Williams sidelined by a hamstring injury and the team still rolling, the scary question suddenly feels real. Should the front office cash in while the value is sky high?

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Charles Barkley had an interesting question for the Thunder star Chet Holmgren on Inside the NBA. He asked, “You know, Chet, Jalen hasn’t played, and Shai didn’t have great games the first two games. Don’t you think it’s time y’all move off of those guys and trade them?” The curious inquiry had Holmgren and everyone laughing. In return, the 24-year-old said, “No, never, never that.”

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Shai Gilgeous Alexander already has Oklahoma City tied to him through 2031. He landed a massive 4-year, $285 million supermax extension in July 2025, worth more than $71 million per season. Meanwhile, Jalen Williams locked in a 5-year rookie max extension worth up to $287 million starting in 2026 27. Add Chet Holmgren to the mix, and the Oklahoma City Thunder clearly built a long-term empire here. Teams do not hand out nearly $572 million to break a core apart.

Imago Nov 10, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Jalen Williams (8) talk during a time out against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Therefore, Charles Barkley’s question fell flat before Holmgren. Now, coming to the Thunder’s series vs. the LA Lakers. Jalen Williams remained stuck on the sidelines, with OKC ruling him out for Game 3 against the Lakers on Saturday. The left hamstring strain had already cost him five straight playoff games after the injury surfaced in Round 1 against the Phoenix Suns. Still, Oklahoma City kept rolling. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old endured a brutal season physically, appearing in only 33 games while battling two wrist surgeries and two separate right hamstring strains.

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Interestingly enough, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 33.8 points and 8.0 assists per game in the series against the Phoenix Suns. His standout performance included a 42-point effort in Game 3, where he shot 15-for-18 from the field. However, the 2025 MVP seems to have gone subtle in this Lakers series. So far, he has averaged 21.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 3 games.

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Yet the Thunder have kept their ground. Despite their stars not playing their best, with one sitting on the bench. Therefore, Charles Barkley had another follow-up question for Chet Holmgren. And he asked with more curiosity this time.

Charles Barkley wanted a peek into OKC’s practice

The NBA Hall of Famer asked, ” I just want to say, what are y’all practices like? Because these guys y’all have on the bench, I mean, it’s incredible. How are y’all practices when the starting unit goes against the guys on the bench?” Chet helped the 63-year-old get some clarity.

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“I feel like the coaches do a good job of mixing it up. It’s never starting five. We got a good mix, but the most impressive thing isn’t what happens in practice,” Holmgren replied. “It’s what happens around practice. Guys coming in before, after, all the way down the line. All 17 dudes come and get their work in. It clearly shows out there with how good all these dudes are.”

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Coming to the game. The Oklahoma City Thunder tore through the Los Angeles Lakers with ruthless efficiency in the 131-108 win. They shot 53-94 from the field at 56.4%, while the Lakers managed 38-81 at 46.9%. The gap widened from deep too, as the Thunder buried 17-38 threes for 44.7%, compared to Los Angeles hitting 14-30 at 46.7%. Even with fewer free throws, 8-10 at 80.0%, Oklahoma City stayed in complete control through pure offensive rhythm.

Imago May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the second half of game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Thunder forced 16 turnovers, grabbed 12 steals, and exploded for 30 points off turnovers. They also dominated the paint 64-44, and pushed the pace with 19 fast break points. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City owned the glass 43 37, blocked 3 shots, and posted a scorching 1.36 points per possession. The Lakers finished with 31 assists, yet OKC answered with 30 while building a crushing 27-point lead.

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Well, Charles Barkley may have joked about breaking this core apart. But the Thunder gave the perfect answer on the floor. While Jalen Williams stayed sidelined and Shai Gilgeous Alexander operated below his usual standards, they still overwhelmed the Lakers with ease. Moreover, Chet Holmgren revealed the culture behind it all. This roster trusts each other, works relentlessly, and keeps producing. That is exactly why Oklahoma City sees this group as the future, not a trade discussion.