Charles Barkley Says “Crooked People” in Politics Would’ve Sold Government Secrets Amid Obama, Trump’s Aliens Debate

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley has officially weighed in on the Great Galactic Debate, and his conclusion is classic Sir Charles — equal parts cynical and hilarious. During a recent episode of The Steam Room podcast, Chuck and Ernie Johnson discussed recent comments from former POTUS, Barack Obama and incumbent President Donald Trump regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). Or as they’re more commonly known, “aliens.”

While the political world remains fascinated by the possibility of extraterrestrial life, Barkley remains a staunch non-believer—not because of science, but because he doesn’t trust the government to keep a secret that big.

“First of all, our government probably got so many secrets. I don’t think you could keep that a secret. So, I don’t believe in aliens. I do not. I don’t believe in ghosts or anything like that,” Barkley claimed. So who stole your talent in Space Jam, Chuckster?

When Ernie asked if Barkley truly believed humanity is “as good as it gets,” the very opinionated Chuck doubled down. Barkley’s logic is simple — a secret that valuable would never stay secret in politics.

“Listen… as many crooked people as we have in politics, a lot of y’all crooks, insider trading, which would be illegal. Stop stealing people’s money,” Barkley added, turning the conversation toward Washington.

Barkley thinks politics itself disproves aliens

Even his favorite president, Barack Obama, has fueled speculation by acknowledging unidentified aerial objects, while Donald Trump has pushed for releasing Area 51 files to settle the debate. Barkley, however, believes the real answer isn’t in the desert — it’s in Washington.

“If I was a politician, you think I wouldn’t sell that to TMZ or some network and make a gazillion dollars? There’s no way you could keep that a secret. It’s impossible to keep that much of a secret.”

Barkley also joked that if aliens haven’t shown up in 250 years, they probably don’t exist — though Space Jam fans might disagree.

This isn’t new for Barkley. He’s shared similar thoughts with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and even joked during his talk show era with Gayle King that aliens might be as mean as internet trolls — reason enough for him not to believe.

While officials admit there are objects we still can’t explain, Barkley has his own test — if aliens were real, somebody in Washington would’ve sold the story already.