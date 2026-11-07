Charles Barkley Says He “Wanted to Punch” Kids During Halloween for Being Basketball Fans

Charles Barkley famously said that he wasn’t a role model for kids. However, the Hall of Fame power forward loves giving out candy during Halloween. But this year, some kids seemed to take it too far with their antics.

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Barkley was stunned as kids came to his house with basketball cards, asking for his signature. This left the 63-year-old analyst in shock and hilariously losing his patience. Ernie Johnson hilariously stated that Barkley “survived” Halloween.

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“I love being home to give the kids candy. I love that. But now they bringing, uh, cards,” Barkley said on ‘NBA Tip-Off’. “I said, ‘Yo, man.’ And I can’t, you can’t be mean to kids. I wanted to punch them in the face, but I couldn’t do it.”

However, the smile on Barkley’s face couldn’t hide his amusement at the situation, as fellow co-hosts Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith watched on.

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Despite his apparent displeasure with the situation, ‘Chuck’ couldn’t help but smile while recounting his Halloween misadventure.

Despite mock indignation, Barkley didn’t have the heart to refuse – he signed cards and handed out candy.

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“I’m gonna let y’all get away with that this one d*mn time.”

Being the generous man that he is, Barkley admitted to giving each kid a handful of candy, in addition to a signed card, as Johnson comically pointed out.

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Later in the show, when Johnson asked Barkley how many cards he had signed, the Hall of Famer thought for a few seconds before saying he had signed about 25.

Barkley and Smith were discussing the logistics of their ‘Trick-or-Treat’ operation. With so many kids coming out to visit, it became an entire production.

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Both Smith and Barkley admitted to using big family bags of candy to give out to the kids. ‘Chuck’ even graciously allowed his young visitors to take handfuls of his treats.

When Shaq took time to answer after being asked if he gives out candy, Barkley didn’t hesitate to call him a “scrooge.” However, O’Neal’s reply left him in shock.

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“I hand out my own candy,” Shaq replied.

He then clarified that rather than giving out any random brand-name candy, he gives kids his Shaqalicious gummies. In response to this, Barkley couldn’t help but take a jab at Shaq.

“Man, you ridiculous. Everything you give is with your face on it.”

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For Barkley, Halloween was supposed to be about handing out candy and enjoying the excitement of children visiting his house. Instead, he found himself dealing with an unexpected group of young autograph seekers.

However, despite denying being a role model all those years ago, the Hall of Famer still took the time to sign some cards and definitely made some kids’ dreams come true.