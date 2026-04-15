Charles Barkley Says LeBron James Might Pull Up on ‘Inside the NBA’ Panel for Criticizing Bronny

Bronny James is a polarising figure in the NBA. Throughout his rookie season, some saw potential in the 21-year-old, while others questioned whether he was given the opportunity because of LeBron James. Those who spoke ill of the rookie, such as Stephen A. Smith, faced his father’s wrath. As a result, Charles Barkley issued a warning during his commentary on Sunday’s Lakers-Jazz game.

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On Inside the NBA, things got hilariously chaotic while breaking down the Los Angeles Lakers’ 131–107 win over the Utah Jazz. LeBron James quietly put up 18/4/6, while Bronny James chipped in 11/1/4. Then Shaquille O’Neal yelled, “Kill him, Bron-Bron,” and Barkley instantly thought of Bronny. But wait, ‘Bron-Bron’ was on the bench… until he wasn’t. A smooth three later, and Chuck’s verdict was in: “Lil’ Bron-Bron. Yeah, there you go,” Barkley said.

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Now, Shaq joked, ” I see your nephew with the switcheroo.” He meant that he saw Bronny pulling off a quick trick on the court. “Shoot that thing (Bang, Bang),” Charles Barkley added. Then he dropped the word of caution, “I tell you what, we can’t say nothing bad about Bronny. We don’t want Bron walking up on us on center court.”

Well, history stood witness to LeBron’s wrath, and to be honest, Barkley isn’t completely wrong about it. This time last year, the 41-year-old allegedly confronted ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith during an OT win over the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena. During a break, James reportedly told Smith, “I’mma tell you one time, bro. Keep my son out of this s**t, bro.”

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Throughout the 2024-25 season, Stephen A. Smith had been vocal, urging James to ease up and let Bronny grow away from the bright NBA lights. Instead, he pushed the idea of sharpening his game in the G League. However, one of his opinions on First Take stirred the pot again, and word was that Bron caught it. “I am pleading with LeBron James, as a father. Stop this,” Smith said on January 29, 2025. “We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad.”

Amidst all the jokes by Charles Barkley & Co. from Inside the NBA studio, or Stephen A. Smith’s past criticism, it’s safe to say that the 21-year-old has improved this season. However, due to limited court time, the progress seems to take a back seat. At least that’s what Lakers legend James Worthy recently shared.

Bronny James’ improvement this season

Currently, James Jr. has taken space in the Lakers’ rotation, especially in the final run of the regular season. And the sophomore guard made the most of his chances. Bronny delivered impressive outings. In fact, he outperformed the 2024 #1 pick, Zaccharie Risacher, in April 2026.

Charles Barkley‘s ‘Lil Bron-Bron’ has done wonders in April. He put up 7.2 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks, while shooting a sharp 47.2% from the field and 42.9% from three. Meanwhile, that’s a big leap from his 31.3% and 28.1% struggles in 2024–25. In contrast, Zaccharie Risacher cooled off, managing 4.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks on 41.7% shooting and just 10.0% from deep.

Imago Bronny James (via Bleacher Report)

Therefore, James Worthy’s recent statement clearly makes sense. He said, “Bronny, he’s making progress. It’s not always noticeable because he’s not getting a minute, but he’s starting to understand his space on the floor. Really good defensive end. Deflections. Not afraid to knock down shots. I like his progress.”

Well, Charles Barkley’s warning came at a time when Bronny James is receiving more compliments. However, he served the truth, cutting through the noise. History has witnessed LeBron’s protectiveness towards his son. But now, with every improved performance from the 21-year-old, the league is watching more carefully than ever.