Charles Barkley Sends Strong Message After Tragic ICE Shooting in Minnesota

Another tragic ICE-related shooting in Minneapolis has left the community reeling. This time, it occurred 2 miles south of Target Center, prompting the league to take action and postpone the game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves scheduled for Saturday. During the broadcast of “Inside the NBA,” informing fans about the postponement, former NBA star Charles Barkley made a strong plea.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You know, unbelievable man, going back to, I think her name is Renee Good,” Barkley said. “And today, man, it’s just sad, man. It’s scary. It’s sad. And I don’t know how, it’s gonna end bad. It’s already ended badly twice. And somebody’s gotta step up and be adults because, man, two people have died for no reason. And it’s just sad,” Barkley stated.

The league explained that the rescheduling was done to “prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community.” Before Barkley, co-host Ernie Johnson also shared his perspective. “If you were watching any of the news today, there’s been another shooting – a lethal shooting by a federal agent,” Johnson announced on the air. “You may tune in and check on the Internet to see the whole story there,” Johnson continued. “The images from Minneapolis over the last couple of weeks… Unbelievable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the duo spoke about the issue, their colleagues Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny “The Jet” Smith did not comment.

The incident on Saturday happened shortly after 9:00 a.m. local time, when a man was captured on video scuffling with several Border Patrol agents before he was shot and killed. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem identified the person as 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti, who was allegedly interfering with an operation to capture an illegal immigrant from Ecuador.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics promptly accused Noem of delivering an account of the incident that differed from the footage. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) denounced the shooting in his own press conference and urged the Trump administration to pull immigration agents from the city.

Whether it’s politics, social justice, or the struggles of everyday Americans, Charles Barkley isn’t afraid to speak his mind. Over the years, the NBA legend has voiced similar concerns. Just last year, Barkley stated that while immigration issues exist, mistreating people wasn’t the answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

NBA coaches aren’t silent either

After the last incident two weeks ago, Wolves head coach Chris Finch addressed the media, highlighting that the moment was about the Minneapolis community. “As we all know, our community has suffered yet another unspeakable tragedy,” he told reporters. “We want to just convey our condolences and heartfelt wishes and prayers and thoughts to the families and loved ones and all of those that are greatly affected by what happened.”

Later, the franchise also decided to honor Good, and called it an independent decision and not related to the league directive. After the tribute, their game continued as scheduled, but the gesture highlighted the gravity of the moment felt across the Twin Cities. Even Steve Kerr addressed the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The postponed Timberwolves-Warriors game will now be played on Sunday, and there are bound to be more statements from players and coaches.