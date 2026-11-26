Philadelphia sits near the top of the Eastern Conference, yet Charles Barkley still refuses to buy into the 76ers’ title odds. The Sixers legend questioned whether a star-heavy roster with recurring availability gaps can survive a seven-game playoff grind. Chuck’s opinion on Inside the NBA’s Tipoff segment came before the game, when Joel Embiid was on the injury list with an illness for the second straight game. Things changed on the way to the shorthanded 76ers beating the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Miami Heat 111-104.

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But before that, Barkley pointed straight to two issues holding Philadelphia back. First. One’s the Sixers lack of a reliable backup center behind Joel Embiid, and second, their top stars have struggled to stay on the floor together.

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“I don’t even know how I can judge the Sixers because they got a lot of talent, but if they’re going to be missing games throughout the year,” Chuck said. “Number one, Kenny’s right, they need to find another big guy when Embiid’s out. But I don’t even know how I can judge [the Sixers]. I don’t care how good their record is because Embiid’s not playing this game, LeBron’s not playing, Jaylen Brown’s not playing. Like if they’re going to do this, I don’t think they can win a championship. I could be wrong.”

Kenny “The Jet” Smith backed Chuck’s point by mentioning how valuable Andre Drummond was as a backup big man for Philadelphia last season. He’s now with the Knicks. But Chuck agreed and argued that coasting through regular-season stretches against weaker opponents will not translate once playoff rotations tighten.

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“Yes, I don’t think you can just mix and match and get through the playoffs because you’re going to be like you can get through because we got so many bad teams in the NBA.”

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In a rare moment that he got to interrupt Chuckster, Shaquille O’Neal noted that, “You can’t do that in the playoffs but can do it early in the regular season.”

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“That’s what I’m saying, but I think when they get in the playoff and when everybody’s made their trades, and they got their normal rotation, yeah, I don’t think they can win a championship,” Chuck said. Something that Shaq bluntly backed with, “Yeah, they can’t do it.”

When Embiid was sidelined against Portland, LeBron James took on a more defensive role at the rim but had his physical limitations. It was Trail Blazers’ Donovan Clingan who dominated the rim while the team outgunned the Sixers from the arc.

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When Adam Lefkoe, filling in for Ernie Johnson tonight, asked whether Philadelphia should make a move for frontcourt help, Barkley doubled down and ranked LeBron James behind three teammates in terms of current on-court hierarchy.

“Well, they need a big guy. Jaylen Brown and [Tyrese] Maxey, they’re the two best players on the team. Then I think LeBron… but the most important player to me is Embiid because he’s the only big guy they got. So it’s going to be interesting. You just don’t show up and win the championship,” Chuck concluded.

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That sharp critique lands at a tricky moment for Philadelphia. Even as injuries and illness test their depth, LeBron James and Tyrese Maxey just delivered a statement NBA Cup win that showed both the ceiling and the fragility of this roster.

Chuck’s concern over availability played out in real time on Wednesday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Philadelphia entered its NBA Cup matchup against the Miami Heat at 14–4 without Embiid, who sat out Monday’s 128–111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. In that game, Donovan Clingan piled up 15 points and 18 rebounds in the paint.

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Things grew even tougher right before halftime against Miami. After hitting a step-back jumper late in the second quarter for his sixth point, Jaylen Brown grabbed his left hamstring and shook his head. He immediately headed straight to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Brown, who has averaged 22.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in his debut season with Philadelphia after arriving from Boston, had already missed two games last week with the same strain.

Yet with Embiid sidelined and Brown done for the night, James and Maxey carried Philadelphia to a 111–104 NBA Cup victory that improved the Sixers to 15–4 overall and 2–1 in East Group B. The shorthanded team snapped Miami’s seven-game winning streak as Maxey poured in 30 points.

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Meanwhile, King James, at 41 years and 330 days old, became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, finishing with 25 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. James fueled the comeback early in the second quarter with 14 consecutive points. He nailed three straight three-pointers, including a 35-footer, to turn a three-point deficit into a 47–39 lead.

He later capped the night with a ridiculous half-court alley-oop pass to VJ Edgecombe for a 98-84 lead. The young guard himself chipped in 18 points to help hold off a 32-point, 14-rebound effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The LeBron James theater reminded Heat fans of the Big 3 era and the reunion that didn’t happen this offseason. Even Heat coach Erik Spoelstra praised James’ longevity, noting that his former star is “giving Father Time hell.”

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Even so, Chuck has insisted all season long that Embiid remains their most irreplaceable piece. Until Philadelphia adds more backups behind Embiid and keeps all four stars healthy together, the Sixers icon remains unconvinced that his team’s regular-season wins will carry into June.