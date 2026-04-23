Charles Barkley Shows Support to Tiger Woods Despite Estranged Relationship: “Wish Him Nothing but the Best”

Charles Barkley and Tiger Woods forged a tight bond in the 1990s and early 2000s, talking weekly for nearly 15 years as Barkley worked on his golf swing and Woods dominated the sport. Despite all the noise surrounding Woods over the past decade, Barkley has mostly kept his thoughts private and away from the spotlight, making his latest comments carry far more weight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, with Woods back in the headlines following his March 27, 2026 DUI-related arrest in Florida, Barkley is no longer staying silent about his former friend’s struggles. Appearing on ESPN Chicago’s Waddle and Silvy, Barkley shared a heartfelt message for the embattled golfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, I’ve never understood, to be honest with you, the whole Tiger situation,” Barkley admitted yesterday. “Number one, I called his agent and told him to let the young guy know I love him, I hope he’s going to be alright, and I wish him nothing but the best. Obviously, he has a drug problem, and I got nothing but love for him.”

“He disowned us after one of those car accidents. I’ve not talked to him in probably, whenever, I can’t even remember. But I did call his agent and said, ‘Hey man, just tell the guy I wish him nothing but the best, I got a lot of love and respect for him’ because it’s tough. My brother, who died at a young age, was an addict. I have great sympathy for anybody in that situation, but like I said, Tiger left us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Barkley and Woods spent a lot of time together on the golf circuit in the late ’90s and early 2000s, often alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan. But following the 2009 scandal, Woods distanced himself from much of his inner circle. Barkley later admitted he and others felt “ghosted,” a move that ultimately led to years of silence between them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consensus from that fallout was never about Woods’ actions, but about how he handled the situation. A decade ago, Barkley made that clear, saying, “I think Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer who ever lived.”

The rumor mill at the time suggested Woods was cutting ties with “bad influences” like Barkley and Jordan to repair his image. Barkley never bought into that narrative. He viewed himself as someone who stood by Woods during tough times and later called the fallout “disappointing,” saying he wished Woods had simply picked up the phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Barkley’s parting message to old friend Tiger Woods

Years of silence haven’t erased the respect between the two. With Woods facing renewed scrutiny over his health and another missed Masters, Barkley chose grace over grudges while trying to reach out in his own way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t turn on my friends when they do something considered wrong or make a mistake….man, that situation sucks.”

Imago 240412 Tiger Woods of the United States after the second round of the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 12, 2024 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA0793 bbeng golf masters the masters Augusta us masters *** 240412 Tiger Woods of the United States after the second round of the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 12, 2024 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA0793 bbeng golf masters the masters Augusta us masters PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxAUT Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB240412PA253

“You ain’t the first and you ain’t the last who got a drug problem, and it’s hard. It really sucks when you’re famous because I’ve seen all the memes and the videos, people just being mean-spirited, which is really weird because if they had somebody in their family who was an addict, they would want grace and sympathy, but when you’re famous, that’s the double-edged sword about being famous, people make fun of you and crack jokes,” Barkley concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barkley’s empathy cuts through the noise surrounding Woods’ ongoing battles. Those struggles include five back surgeries since 2014, the devastating injuries from his 2021 car crash, and now renewed concerns around prescription drug use. Barkley understands that reality better than most. He has spoken openly about his own struggles with gambling and has witnessed firsthand how icons like Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson navigated intense public scrutiny.

Barkley believes in showing grace, which is why he’s extending an olive branch to an old friend. He hasn’t forgotten the fallout, but he hasn’t turned his back either. His message is simple and personal: lean on the people who care about you before it’s too late. Even from a distance, that kind of support still carries weight.