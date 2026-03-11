Charles Barkley Starting New Business Away From ESPN, Inside the NBA Crew – Report

The NBA legend Charles Barkley is looking into his life beyond the basketball realm. He is putting aside his duties at ESPN and Inside the NBA for a new business venture.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Barkley’s Round Mound Media has joined forces with actor Justin Hartley’s ChangeUp Productions to create a sports comedy podcast titled So U Think U Can Sports? The series will debut this fall on Lemonada Media, according to Deadline. Comedian Eliot Glazer will host the show. Glazer gained fame for his role on Broad City. He also served as co-executive producer of the recent iCarly revival. He turned his lack of sports knowledge into the show’s premise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the concept unfolds as a full-season project. Glazer asks every awkward question fans secretly wonder about but feel too embarrassed to ask. Glazer will also speak with current players, coaches, and team owners beyond Charles Barkley. Therefore, the podcast becomes a full-season project where Glazer asks the awkward questions fans secretly wonder about.

In a statement, Lemonada CEO Stephanie Wittels Wachs revealed that the early script concepts had her laughing out loud. Meanwhile, Perman said Glazer’s lack of sports knowledge is the key hook, adding that the genre has rarely featured such a perspective. “Sports is everywhere, our culture is flooded with opinions, predictions, analyses, and Monday morning quarterbacking,” Perman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns former player Charles Barkley in attendance against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“What’s been missing until now is a show hosted by a personality with an almost shocking lack of sports knowledge,” he further added. “And we found that guy. Round Mound Media is honored to be partnering with ChangeUp Productions and Lemonada on what will be the most entertaining sports show since Charles Barkley joined Inside the NBA.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Charles Barkley is an important face for this new project. He previously rejected offers from NBC and Amazon before Inside the NBA finally landed on ESPN. The agreement kept Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson together.

Meanwhile, TNT Sports retained full control of production and editorial decisions. However, Barkley spent nearly a year publicly saying nobody had explained how the arrangement would actually function. He even told Bill Simmons, “They haven’t told us how it’s going to work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, the first few ESPN episodes eased some of that doubt. Barkley later told Dan Patrick the network had largely “left us alone.” Still, scheduling headaches continue to linger. At one point this season, Inside the NBA went almost a full month without an episode. Therefore, ESPN content president Burke Magnus has already promised to fix the cadence before next year begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Barkley may have a retirement timeline

Since 2000, Charles Barkley has worked as a studio analyst on Inside the NBA, so TNT’s split from the NBA shocked him. Even after deciding to retire at 60, he stayed longer to protect his staff’s jobs after TNT lost NBA rights. Many employees lost their jobs, but his show’s crew kept theirs. He felt a deep bond with them and wanted to shield his family.

Now, he appeared on The Howard Eskin Show last month and shared, “I’ve been very strict with people about my work. Like I told them, I would stay till 60. I didn’t realize, and then TNT asked me to stay for two more years till we got the new TV deal.” He added, “Ernie is a guy I listen to… Like I say, I told them I would stay a couple more years, then I am gone, brother.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Barkley is flipping his story and stepping off the court into uncharted territory. He’s swapping studio lights for podcast mics, pairing wit with chaos as Glazer asks every question fans secretly wonder about. Even as he protected his crew and wrapped up his TNT era, Barkley proves he can lead, entertain, and disrupt—showing retirement might just be the start of his wildest play yet.