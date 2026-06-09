Charles Barkley Still Holds Grudge Against Patrick Ewing for Legacy Tarnishing Event: “Gonna Always Be Bitter and Angry”

Across 13 postseason campaigns, Charles Barkley appeared in 25 playoff matchups, consistently helping his teams make deep runs. When everything failed to stop the Round Mound of Rebound, New York unleashed its ultimate weapon: Patrick Ewing. And their rivalry marked the league’s history throughout the ’80s and ’90s. They faced each other around 50 times in their career, and every game was a new battle. But Barkley never knew a clean sweep in the postseason until Ewing offered him one in 1989.

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That year, the New York Knicks eliminated Chuck’s Philadelphia 76ers in three straight games in a best-of-five series. Looking back, Barkley still hates Ewing for destroying his legacy. And he let the Hall of Famer know about it on ESPN’s Tipoff on Monday. Big Pat featured as a guest on the show as the 2026 NBA Finals reached MSG.

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Now, Barkley said, “I just want to say this: I hate you. I only got swept one time in my life, and you swept me.” Charles Barkley added, “I got swept one time. And then him and Mark Jackson broke out the broom. So I’m gonna always be bitter and angry about that…But you came out there, you and Mark Jackson, two of the greatest people I know. Y’all broke out the broom in Philadelphia. And I don’t like your a**, and I’ll never forgive you.”

Patrick Ewing‘s Knicks took the first game 102-96 and survived a one-point scare in Game 2, winning 107-106. Then they completed the series on May 2, 1989, with an 116-115 overtime victory in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Gerald Wilkins knocked down the game-winner with six seconds remaining in extra time. Ewing averaged 28.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in the series. On the other hand, Charles Barkley had 27.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

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Unfortunately, his stats weren’t enough to save Philly from that clean sweep. Interestingly, 37 years later, the 76ers faced another sweep against the New York Knicks. Only this time it was a 4-0 record in a seven-game series. Jalen Brunson & Co. overpowered Philadelphia to win the series and proceed to the Eastern Conference Finals.

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Well, it’s safe to say that some things haven’t completely changed in the NBA’s picture. And Charles Barkley continues to hold a grudge against Patrick Ewing. Moreover, their rivalry wasn’t just about teams, wins, and stats. Both players brought such contradicting elements to the floor that it immediately uplifted the game.

Charles Barkley vs Patrick Ewing: The contradictory stars of the league

Patrick Ewing and Charles Barkley approached basketball like two artists with completely different brushes. Barkley’s undersized stature of 6’6″ allowed him to play power forward with the energy of a wrecking ball. He bullied opponents with sheer strength, grabbed rebounds like treasures, and attacked from all angles. He could score in traffic, move away from the basket, and thread passes that fooled defences.

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Meanwhile, Patrick Ewing excelled with old-school precision. The towering centre ruled the paint and defended the rim with authority. As a result, each match-up felt like a puzzle. Because Chuck relied on speed and athleticism to create opportunities. And Ewing responded with size and patience near the basket. So their rivalry perfectly exemplified the NBA’s changing identities. One represented the rise of the versatile power forward, while the other symbolised the traditional dominant big man.

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On the other hand, Barkley held a slight edge in scoring with 22.1 points per game to Patrick Ewing’s 21.0, while also leading in rebounds at 11.7 and assists at 3.9 compared to 9.8 and 1.9. He averaged 1.5 steals and shot 54.1%, whereas Ewing posted 1.0 steals, 50.4% shooting, and dominated rim protection with 2.4 blocks to 0.8. Ewing also appeared in 1,183 games, ahead of Barkley’s 1,073.

So, the debate of who is better might continue around the NBA. But the truth is that both Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing have left irreplaceable marks on the league. Their rivalry and the iconic one-time clean sweep story is one for basketball’s history books!