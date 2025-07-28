Charles Barkley to Impact Michael Jordan’s Media Role Amid NBC’s Latest Announcement

UCLA fans can recognize Tracy Murray’s face on TV easily. He’s no Charles Barkley but his sportscasting career made him more recognizable than that short stint coaching the Lakers, winning a championship with Hakeem Olajuwon, or the time he was Michael Jordan’s teammate. He has a fair idea what works in this business. So he’s very excited about His Airness finally launching his sportscasting career. The reason is actually very specific and has to do with Jordan’s ex best friend.

Like most of us, we’re hoping to see the same blunt MJ we saw on The Last Dance. Some don’t think the old trash-talking Jordan is permissible on TV but we want unfiltered Jordan with wild takes. Tracy Murray is part of that faction after he’s experienced Jordan trash talk his own teammates when their time at the Washington Wizards overlapped.

Murray told The Game Plan’s Giancarlo Aulino that Jordan is definitely sharpening his broadcast skills. “Michael always wants to be the best at something. It’s no different than Kobe. You know, I don’t think Michael’s going to take the gig and not want to be good at it,” he said while speculating Jordan getting some training through NBC.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He proceeded to repeat what many others have pointed out – about how Jordan knows the game better than anyone, the immense respect he carries, and what a great move by NBC this is. “I want to hear what he has to say. I want to hear, you know, if he’s entertaining. I want to hear, you know, praises, criticisms. I want to hear what he’s got to say, you know, because I know him, you know, M is a competitor. He knows the game, you know, and I know him as a good guy, you know. He’s very extremely competitive, though, and he is unfiltered, you know, which I like. I like unfiltered.”

AD

He believes Jordan will make many uncomfortable like a certain someone. “Charles Barkley is the same way. He’s entertaining. He’s unfiltered. You never know what he’s going to say.” At the same time, Murray went on to describe the Jordan-NBC partnership’s best blueprint and biggest rival in this new space. “Shaq’s the same way. Never know what he’s going to say. That’s why they had to keep that show. Those two are entertaining. You never know what’s going to come out of their mouth. It can be funny. It can be controversial. They can argue back and forth. They can be ready to fight. But they love each other. It’s a show. It’s entertaining.”

Before we almost thought it was the end for Inside the NBA after TNT was snubbed out of the $76 billion media rights deal and Charles Barkley almost retired. Now the show will continue on ESPN, in direct competition with NBC. WHich means Michael Jordan will be back to competing with Charles Barkley once more.

NBC sets the tone for Michael Jordan-Charles Barkley rivalry

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley in the ’90s were one of the greatest friendships in sports. They competed fiercely on the court, make high stakes gambles against each other, and still banter off the court. That was until Chuck commented on Michael Jordan, the Hornets team owner.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He said that Jordan cussed him out for not having his back and ended their friendship. As much as Chuck mourns the end of their friendship, he maintains he will never not be blunt and unfiltered.

The Black Cat is no different in personality. And we’re imagining Chuck will say something outlandish that would make Jordan directly respond on TV, pretty much how ESPN analysts react to Chuck saying things like Kevin Durant is not a leader. Especially after NBC has officially finalized its on-air roster.

Chuck and Shaq’s former colleagues, Reggie Miller and Vince Carter will be analysts alongside NBC veterans Noah Eagle and Mike Tirico. Michael Grady, the former Timberwolves play-by-play announcer, has officially joined this team. Cavs legend and Emmy-winning analyst, Brady “Big Train” Daugherty, and NBA champions Derek Fisher and Austin Rivers complete the star-studded NBC lineup. With Carmelo Anthony and Jamal Crawford also as in-studio analysts, we won’t be left without on the days special contributor Michael Jordan is not on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Sir Charles is not keen on a competition like the 1993 Finals series between the Bulls and the Suns. “We ain’t rivals. We’re all promoting the same sport. And that’s the good thing about it. We’re not in competition. We’re both trying to make sure the game grows. I’m glad to have him back.”

Even though Chuck says that, Jordan is competitive, as Murray says. Like all of us, he’s “curious” about what the 6x NBA champion has to say after being silent on the game since retiring. Fingers crossed the former best friends have an on-air exchange of differences for the first time in almost three decades.