Charles Barkley to Save Stephen A. Smith as SB Winner Backs-Off After Shannon Sharpe Firing – Report

ESPN faced a major blow just months before its new media rights deal with the NBA begins. While competitors are making great hires, the media giants were forced to part ways with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe. The series of legal events left them with no choice. However, it’s also their responsibility to swiftly replace Sharpe with another personality besides Stephen A. Smith.

Initially, they had another NFL giant in mind. Jason Kelce has appeared on Monday Night Football and also hosts the ‘New Heights’ podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce. However, according to the U.S Sun, the former Eagles center isn’t interested in spending retirement with such a hefty commitment.

It’s left ESPN with very few choices. Yet, they might have somebody inside their own walls. Several staff members believe Charles Barkley could be the ideal fit to face off against Smith regularly.

“Charles would be a fantastic addition. I used to work with him many years ago, and he is a funny guy who would fit perfectly on our show,” a member of production told The U.S Sun.

It’s not just Barkley’s personality and antics that make ESPN’s staff feel he can sit in that studio. They feel that he could finally be the person to squash Stephen A. Smith’s fervour. “He could eat Stephen A. Smith alive with his analysis and with his personality, and many, many of us can’t wait to have someone put Stephen A. Smith on the ‘grill’ and not be afraid to debate hard with him,” said the same source.

The duo hasn’t worked together extensively in the past. But there’s also a good reason to believe Charles Barkley isn’t a fan. He has ridiculed ESPN on multiple occasions. Furthermore, the Suns legend also called Smith’s reaction to his feud with LeBron James “lame and weak,”. That’s not to say the dynamic won’t be intriguing.

Smith is often seen animated during debates, suppressing his peers. None of them has ever been Charles Barkley. The NBA Hall of Famer isn’t one to keep quiet against fire. That also increases the risks of discourse between the two. With ESPN licensing Insider the NBA, there’s a chance we’ll see a crossover.

But can Barkley be in the same room as Stephen A. Smith every day? It’s hard to imagine.

Charles Barkley raises concerns about Inside the NBA

Having worked with TNT for over a decade, Charles Barkley was among the most hurt when the network failed to sign a media deal with the NBA. He was heartbroken. Yet ESPN’s stunning move sparked hope once again. Inside the NBA runs as it is, in the same studio, just appearing on a different network.

Naturally, Barkley and the crew imagined a smooth-sailing ship. But TNT’s recent attempt to change the format of the show filled them with concern.

During an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, the 62-year-old revealed TNT’s unsuccessful attempt to do something different. They filmed a pilot episode to announce the show’s arrival on ESPN. “So, we did like four segments. One segment was Kenny doing fashion—One segment was like Shaq doing Shaq, he funniest section you do. One we did axe throwing, and then we did finger painting,” Barkley revealed.

Everybody from the crew to Charles Barkley knew how that went. “I don’t know how stupid it’s going to be until I see it. Yeah. And when we walked out the studio that night, we’re like, ‘That’s the stupidest s— we’ve ever done,” the Hall of Famer added. He is also concerned about how the timings will work now. The show has no competition with ESPN’s hallmark shows. That realization sees Charles Barkley deeply concerned about their future.

In the wake of such concerns, the possibility of him joining First Take isn’t entirely out of reach. The avenue has certainly opened up. However, Barkey is deeply devoted to TNT and his Inside the NBA partners. Will it be possible for him to manage simultaneous responsibilities? It could get incredibly taxing.

