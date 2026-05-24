Charles Barkley Urges Cavs to Bring LeBron James Back After Locker Room Concerns Emerge Following Game 3 Loss

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious trouble. They failed to protect home court against the New York Knicks on Saturday, and after the Game 3 loss, the Cavs now sit in a brutal 0-3 hole with their season hanging by a thread. But Cleveland’s biggest issue goes beyond shaky defense or broken strategies on the floor. It’s the lack of leadership. Truthfully, the franchise hasn’t looked the same since LeBron James walked away.

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Cleveland ended the night 108-121 against the Knicks. After the game, Charles Barkley and Draymond Green dissected the situation on Inside the NBA. “Nobody from Cleveland is stepping up. There’s no leadership. Who’s walking in that locker room saying what you have to do? What we need to do?” the Golden State Warriors veteran asked. Now, Barkley gave a solution. He said, “I’ve got an answer to that question. That would be Lebron James. That’d be it.”

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The Cleveland Cavaliers keep searching for answers, yet the loudest one has always worn No. 23. LeBron James gave Cleveland a staggering 629-361 overall record across two unforgettable stints, including 546-303 in the regular season and 83-58 in the playoffs. Those numbers alone feel unreal, but the deeper story sits in the atmosphere he created. Cleveland carried belief when LeBron walked into the building. Young stars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love learned how to survive pressure because he demanded accountability every single day.

He held meetings, challenged teammates directly, and turned a fragile locker room into a team that expected June basketball every year. Five Finals appearances followed because LeBron James made chaos feel organized. Moreover, the 2016 championship run still feels like sports mythology. The Cavaliers stared at a brutal 3-1 deficit against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

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Yet, it was the Akron Hammer who dragged the Cavs through the fire with complete control over the series. He led everyone in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks while delivering the chasedown block that still lives rent-free in NBA history. Cleveland had talent before LeBron returned in 2014. But his leadership gave the franchise an identity that made confidence feel like an understatement.

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Then, by 2018, the roster around him looked exhausted and overmatched. But LeBron somehow pushed the Cavaliers back to the Finals while averaging 34.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 10.0 assists against the Warriors. He played 41.9 minutes per game and carried the emotional weight of an entire city on his shoulders. Even frustration became leadership after his infamous whiteboard moment stayed hidden to avoid distractions.

Cleveland still chases that energy today. Because when LeBron played for the Cavaliers, the franchise felt larger than basketball. Now, it oddly lives with the ghost of the past. Since James’ shift to the Lakers in 2019, the Cavs have a 19-24 record in the playoffs. They missed four consecutive postseasons until getting back into the picture once Donovan Mitchell arrived in 2022.

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Sure, LeBron James’ homecoming would be a game-changer for a disturbed Cavaliers’ locker room that lacks leadership. But again, the question comes down to what free agent Bron wants. Recently, an Instagram page named rawfootagerecords shared a reel showing LeBron James in a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey beside the bold words “Come Home.” James dropped a like on the post, and the NBA world instantly went into meltdown mode. However, social media activities hardly ever point towards the bigger plan.

And while the Cavs have a solution that might cost them $49.2 million a year. But now their present scenario against the New York Knicks is sending alarm bells. Trouble is the only word.

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The Cleveland Cavaliers were no match against the New York Knicks in Game 3

The New York Knicks completely controlled Game 3 at Rocket Arena, walking away with a 121-108 win while exposing every crack in the Cleveland Cavaliers lineup. Cleveland shot a respectable 42/84 from the field at 50.0%, yet New York answered with a scorching 43/77 and an outrageous 55.8%. Moreover, the Knicks buried 11/28 from deep at 39.3%, while the Cavs struggled at 12/41 and 29.3%. The free-throw line became another nightmare. New York calmly knocked down 24/27 for 88.9%, whereas Cleveland stumbled to 12/19 and 63.2%, leaving easy points behind during crucial stretches.

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Meanwhile, the Knicks dominated the finer details that quietly decide playoff games. They grabbed 37 rebounds, handed out 27 assists, collected 11 steals, and swatted 4 blocks. Cleveland managed 34 rebounds, 22 assists, 7 steals, and only 1 block. The Cavaliers also coughed up 17 turnovers, which helped New York maintain control despite both teams scoring 19 points off giveaways. Even worse, the Knicks exploded for 17 fast-break points and held a 17-point lead, while Cleveland never led once all night.

In the series so far, James Harden has proven to be the biggest letdown for the Cavs. Harden’s individual averages in the series are roughly 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, struggling to find offensive consistency. Meanwhile, the Knicks haven’t stopped exploiting the Beard’s defensive struggles. To be fair, he isn’t that bad a defender. He seemingly isn’t trying enough.

Imago Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks (unlicensed image)

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell kept fighting for Cleveland despite the growing chaos around him. Across three games against the Knicks, he averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.0 steals while shooting 29/62 from the field. Moreover, Mitchell knocked down 9/28 from deep and played nearly 39.3 minutes per game. However, his explosive scoring bursts still could not stop New York’s relentless control of the series.

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So now, the Cleveland Cavaliers have just one game to keep their NBA Finals dream alive. If they fail, then they’ll have an offseason to look into what free-agent LeBron James’ situation looks like. And maybe, if they succeed in adding him to the roster, who knows, another Finals run could be possible next season.