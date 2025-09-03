Charles Barkley Warns LeBron & Luka Doncic’s Teammate After Lakers’ $16.2M Deal

Look away, Lakers nation, Charles Barkley has made a prediction that you won’t like. “But you know, obviously if you got Luka and LeBron, you’re going to be competitive, but I don’t think it’s earth-shattering like the Lakers are going to win the West.” Now, it’s true that the franchise didn’t add a superstar player, but it’s also true that it has plugged the holes with smart buys. Will it solve their problems? Only time will tell. But the 76ers legend has some expectations and warnings for one signing in particular.

Bill Simmons, on his podcast with Sir Charles, asked a pertinent question. “You played with a couple Deandre Ayton types in your career. I’m a little dubious of that one, too. It’s the the guy who’s been who the super talented guy who’s been disappointing everywhere he’s been…” In reply, the 11x All-Star first gave some hope,” No. You know what’s going to be different? He going to be a free agent. Those are the most dangerous guys.” Ayton may have signed a 2-year, $16.2 million deal, but it includes a team option for the second year. That means the pressure to perform for the 27-year-old is now.

“So, I think what to piggyback on your point, I think that’s one of the things that’s going to make the Lakers interesting, said Charles Barkley. “Because Ayton got to ball out this year because if he does not play well, he not going to get no big deal. Listen, let me tell you something. If he don’t ball out playing with LeBron and Luka, he ain’t never gonna ball out. You talk about the perfect scenario, but he’s going to be so dangerous this year. Because he going to be a free agent.”

Barkley strongly feels that with the pressure of a big contract, Deandre Ayton will have to perform at the levels that people expect him to. Plus, playing alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James should automatically elevate his game. Just look at Austin Reaves, who had a career year and averaged 20.2 points despite being the third option. The scrutiny on Ayton will always loom large, and he is ready to prove himself.

Being only the third Bahamian to wear purple and gold, there is another level of pressure. Ayton, for his part, has embraced the challenge. “This is an opportunity I won’t take for granted,” he told reporters. His signing had Luka Doncic’s imprint all over it. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Doncic worked directly with the Lakers’ VP of basketball ops, actively shaping the roster. Ayton is ready to be the lob threat and understands what the Slovenian brings to the table. “Luka is a once-in-a-generation player, and I’m happy to be his teammate.”

The 27-year-old sounds confident, but the lights in Los Angeles are always bright, and can he sustain that’s the question on everybody’s mind, including a former Laker.

Charles Barkley is not the only one adding pressure on Ayton

Once again, the ability of Ayton is not in question. But his ability to deliver consistently is. Because he was instrumental in Phoenix’s 2021 Finals run, dropping 22 points and grabbing 19 rebounds in Game 1 against the Clippers in the West Finals. Will that be enough to make the Lakers the contenders this year? Well, Mychal Thompson, the former Lakers champ and father of Klay Thompson, has given a straight task for his fellow Bahamian.

“If DeAndre wants to take this game up to 20 points, 12 rebounds a a game type of center, the Lakers could contend for a championship. 20 points, 12, that’s easy. Think about it. That’s only three rebounds a quarter. You can’t give me that, Mr. 7footer.” On Hoops Talk with Allen Sliwa, Thompson made it very clear. In fact, he broke it down further for Deandre Ayton: 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 block per quarter. So far, what we have seen from the new Lakers center is that he is seven feet tall with a 7’5” wingspan and has averaged a double-double in four of six seasons.

But last year in Portland, he scored 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and just one block per game. Well short of what Mychal Thompson has outlined for Ayton. Recently, even The Athletic didn’t rate the 2018 draft’s overall #1 pick highly. In the list of top 40 centers, the Lakers’ big man finds himself at 30! So, definitely a lot of questions will be answered if Ayton delivers.