Charles Oakley and Angela Oakley Relationship Timeline: Everything You Need to Know About Ex-Bulls Star’s Marriage

Love stories in the world of sports often play out under the glare of the public eye, but few are as compelling—or as candid—as the relationship between former NBA star Charles Oakley and his wife, Angela Oakley. Their journey together has been anything but ordinary, marked by unexpected reunions, personal challenges, and the kind of resilience that keeps a marriage thriving even when the spotlight is harshest.

While Charles is best known for his toughness on the basketball court, it’s his and Angela’s emotional honesty and commitment to growth that have made their partnership truly remarkable. From a chance encounter at a Chicago party to building a blended family in Atlanta, Charles and Angela’s relationship has weathered both public controversies and private struggles. So let’s have a closer look at their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How They Met

It all started at a party in Chicago—an ordinary night that would unknowingly mark the beginning of something significant. Charles Oakley and Angela Reed, now Angela Oakley, met for the first time there. They exchanged numbers, as many do after a friendly conversation, but life took them in different directions.

AD

Nearly ten years passed without any contact. Then, in a twist that feels almost cinematic, the two ended up living in the same condo building. That unexpected reunion sparked something new, and this time, they didn’t let it slip away.

When They Got Married

Their reconnection turned into commitment when they officially tied the knot in 2016. By that time, Charles had long stepped away from the NBA spotlight, while Angela was focused on carving out her path as a businesswoman and a devoted mom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WALLSPOP GROUP (@wallspopgroup) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Their marriage also united a blended family: Angela brought two children—Ahmauri and Avan—from a prior relationship, Charles had his son, Charlie Jr., and together they welcomed their daughter, Arleigh, not long after exchanging vows.

Key Events During Their Marriage

Like many couples, Charles and Angela faced trials early in their marriage. One of the most public came just a year after their wedding, in 2017, when Charles was involved in a headline-making scuffle with security at Madison Square Garden during a Knicks game. Angela later revealed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta that the ordeal took a toll on their marriage, causing enough emotional strain to drive them apart temporarily. “He needed to heal,” she said, and during that healing process, they lived separately.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 21: Head coach Charles Oakley of Killer 3’s looks on against Trilogy during a BIG3 game in Week Eight at the Orleans Arena on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for BIG3)

But even with that distance, their story didn’t end there. Angela credits their children—especially Arleigh—for bringing them back together. They made the decision to invest in their relationship, going as far as spending $1,200 a month on counseling to strengthen their communication and rebuild trust. Angela has also mentioned wanting to renew their vows on their eighth anniversary, although Charles jokingly pointed out that timing and money might push that plan down the road.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Their Current Status

As of 2025, Charles and Angela are still very much together, calling Atlanta home. While their journey has had its bumps, it’s also been filled with growth, resilience, and renewed affection. Angela, now featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been candid about the ups and downs of their relationship. “We are falling in love with each other again every single day,” she shared—an honest reflection of where they stand.

Even small letdowns, like missing an anniversary, haven’t derailed their commitment. Instead, their shared focus on family, therapy, and being emotionally open seems to be the glue holding them strong. Their marriage isn’t just surviving in the spotlight—it’s evolving.