Charles Oakley Broke Silence on Cheating Accusations After Wife Angela’s Rant on National TV

“If you want to find the shade, just look for the oak.” That was the tagline Angela Oakley kicked off her RHOA debut with. However, the shade has followed her husband ever since. The Real Housewives universe has taken its toll on many marriages. But the Oakleys are still going strong. Not without weathering a few storms of their own, though.

Pretty soon into Angela’s debut, Charles Oakley came under the Housewives’ microscope. The Knicks legend is swept in a whirlwind of cheating allegations. The origin or truth behind these rumors remains unverified. Mostly because the subjects have ignored it. Yet things reached a boiling point at a public event by Williams Sonoma where a person named Marcus (no last name, and definitely not the son of Charles Oakley’s that Bulls teammate), raised a toast, “Cheers if your name is Angela and your husband’s cheating on you.”

Angela got her detective glass to find the identity of this Mysterious Marcus, who alleges Charles has cheated on her with Bravo cameras following her investigation. Before we uncover the truth behind this, Angela and Charles Oakley stopped by WWHL. Andy Cohen, of course, addressed those rumors. From the husbands spot away from the couch, Cohen asked, “Charles, did you really not hear what what he said when he toasted to you cheating?” The Oak confirmed he didn’t.

Cohen followed it up by asking, “Watching the show back, do you see how some of the women feel that you’re not as invested in your relationship with Angela as she is with you?” Not to be flustered, Charles replied, “Well, it’s not what they feel, it’s what Angela feels.” The studio swooned, and the message was probably conveyed to Angela’s friends. However, since Oakley put the spotlight on her, what does Angela think about her husband’s cheating rumors?

Angela Oakley sticks by husband, Charles Oakley

Phaedra Parks felt Marcus’s toast left Angela shaken. Angela stated in the confessional that she was afraid of Charles finding out. “I’m afraid to bring s— like this to him because he’s a pit bull and he will tear his ass up. Since Madison Square Garden, he’s been extremely calm. But, baby, he does not play when it comes to disrespect.” The Oak indeed was the terror that reigned over the Garden for much of his NBA career. He remains just as fierce in retirement.

Later, Angela refuted the rumors to her friends and showed trust in Charles.Though his initial attitude upset her. “I confronted my husband,” she said. “I was like, ‘This whole event was about you and you missed it.’…He was just so aloof. He was like, ‘Well you know it was set up.’ He was immediately dismissive.”

On WWHL, Cohen asked Angela how she felt in the aftermath of that toast. “He is always gonna be right by my side.” She also addressed the moment when he didn’t answer her call. “I called him, he didn’t answer. Like, I can call him right now as we speak. He won’t answer,” Angela said and Charles confirmed he left his phone on the charger.

The Oakleys confirmed to Andy that they spend $2750 a month on therapy to keep their marriage strong. There were a lot of rumors that they clarified, which fueled the infidelity rumors. Angela doesn’t believe Porsha is driving a wedge in a marriage, and Charles is not upset that his wife spent their anniversary on the annual Housewives getaway. As for the times Charles was spotted without his wedding ring?

“I do wear it, but it’s, you know, my as you get older, your hands get smaller. As I go, you know, I work out and stuff...” Charles said and refused to show his ‘old man hands’ under Angela’s goading. He also revealed he lost his ring twice and didn’t want to lose the third one. (And he’s not talking about the would-have-been NBA championship ring had the Knicks not lost to the Rockets in 1998.)

So the Oakleys aren’t bothered by the rumors. But Marcus is an unsolved mystery Angela’s almost uncovered. We’d just have to see what Marcus has on Charles Oakley on RHOA next week.