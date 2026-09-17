Charles Oakley Faces Setback in Lawsuit Against MSG as $642K Legal Bill Looms

Former New York Knicks power forward Charles Oakley has suffered another major defeat in his nearly decade-long legal battle against James Dolan and Madison Square Garden. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Sullivan issued a 12-page ruling granting summary judgment in favor of MSG, dismissing Oakley’s remaining assault and battery claims stemming from a high-profile ejection during a February 2017 NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Oak is doing his due diligence, paying Dolan’s attorney fees totaling $642,000, as per the judge’s orders.

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Despite the latest dismissal, Oakley’s legal representatives insist they will fight on, planning yet another appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in search of a full jury trial.

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“We are disappointed with the Court’s rulings,” Oakley’s attorneys said in a statement provided to Front Office Sports. “We believe there are conflicting accounts and only a jury can decide what exactly happened. We are hopeful that the Second Circuit will agree for a third time and remand the case for an immediate jury trial.”

In granting summary judgment, Judge Sullivan pointed out that extensive evidence, which included video footage from multiple camera angles, sworn witness declarations, and sworn depositions, contradicted Oakley’s account of being physically assaulted by arena security officers.

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“Indeed, even though the alleged assault occurred in the middle of Madison Square Garden and in front of nineteen thousand fans and scores of video cameras, Oakley concedes that there is no other witness beside himself who says that he was pushed to the ground,” Judge Sullivan wrote in his opinion.

The judge added, “No rational jury could conclude that Oakley reasonably feared himself at risk of wrongful physical contact—let alone that MSG intended to stir such an apprehension.”

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Following the verdict, MSG released a scathing statement celebrating the ruling while threatening counter-litigation against Oakley’s legal team at Wigdor LLP.

“For more than nine years, Mr. Oakley’s lawyers have pursued claims they knew were false,” MSG stated. “Those claims have now been dismissed by the court in their entirety—for the third time… We are pursuing legal action against Douglas Wigdor, and his unscrupulous law firm, to hold them accountable for years of frivolous litigation and their blatant abuse of the judicial system.”

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The case is not technically closed, as two motions from Oakley remain pending. While both sides are far from ending this decades-long beef, Oakley did comply with the judge’s decision.

Charles Oakley suffers six-figure penalty in legal battle against MSG

The court’s dismissal reinforces a key legal milestone in the case in 2026 alone. Back in August, the case was in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, where Judge Sullivan formally overruled six specific objections raised by Oakley’s legal team.

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That August filing upheld an earlier decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky, which mandated that Oakley pay $642,337.65 in attorneys’ fees and expenses to MSG Networks, Inc., Sphere Entertainment Group, LLC, and Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

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The monetary penalty was imposed as a sanction after Oakley failed to preserve critical text messages sent in the immediate aftermath of his 2017 arrest. According to FOS, he’s already paying it off and owes about $602,337.65.

In evaluating the physical evidence surrounding the altercation near Knicks owner James Dolan’s seat, Judge Sullivan stressed that the record leaves no room for Oakley’s claims of being victimized by security staff.

“Ample evidence – including videos from multiple angles and the unanimous testimony of every witness (even, to some extent, Oakley himself) – shows that Oakley had a reasonable opportunity to depart the Garden, that he instead resorted to physical violence, and that he was never pushed to the ground,” Sullivan wrote in court documents.

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The conflict traces back to February 8, 2017, when Oakley was forcibly removed from his seat and arrested after a confrontation with arena security staff. Oakley originally filed his civil lawsuit in September 2017, naming MSG and Dolan as defendants.



While Dolan was dismissed as an individual defendant in 2020, Oakley’s primary assault claims against the corporate entities have swung between federal district court and appellate courts ever since.

Although Dolan briefly banned the fan-favorite enforcer from the venue in 2017 before backing down later that year, Oakley has publicly refused to step foot inside Madison Square Garden until Dolan issues a formal personal apology.

The Knicks diehards missed Oak during the franchise’s first championship parade in June 2026, but he was determined to fight this legal battle.

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While two minor procedural motions filed by Oakley’s team technically remain pending on the docket, MSG’s victory on summary judgment leaves the former NBA veteran facing both an uphill appellate battle and a daunting $642,000 legal obligation.