“Check Both Boxes”: Kobe Bryant’s Ex-Teammate Offers Advice to Ja Morant Ahead of Trade Deadline

Ja Morant’s loyalty has recently been called into question. Subpar performances have also led to trade rumors. With the February 5 deadline, things can change in a flash, and the Memphis Grizzlies are rumored to be considering their options. The 26-year-old star has been in Memphis since 2019, and a sudden move would be difficult. However, a Los Angeles Lakers legend, who won five championships alongside Kobe Bryant, has sent Morant a message of support.

“Sometimes change is needed or required, and it might not be a bad thing; sometimes you need a change of scenery and new challenges put forth,” Derek Fisher told TMZ Sports. “Professional sports teams always do their homework and due diligence. There are things that we hear about in the news that aren’t true, and things we’ve never heard of that’ve happened. The teams will do their homework and know what’s real, what isn’t, and where he is now.”

The Lakers legend spoke at length about “personal character” and “basketball character.”

“In most organizations, you have to check both boxes to be a guy they want,” Fisher said.

Morant deeply admired Bryant, which may also be why Fisher’s words, as a former teammate who’s been through the rigors of the league, carry so much weight. Black Mamba stayed with one franchise for his 20-year career, a feat that is now under threat for the Grizzlies star.

Shams Charania of ESPN recently stated that there’s “definitely” a chance Morant gets traded before the trade deadline. However, one thing that is hurting his chances is his constant injury problems. The two-time All-Star did not play against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to multiple injuries.

Morant last played in the league two weeks ago against the Atlanta Hawks. As things stand, he remains on the sidelines and will probably be reevaluated in another week.

The Grizzlies want at least one future first-round pick from any team willing to pursue the Morant deal, according to an earlier report by insider Marc Stein. However, all his suitors seem to think differently.

Why teams are hesitant to trade for Ja Morant, despite his loyalty

“Anybody in here who knows me, I’m a very loyal guy, I’ve got a logo on my back, so that should tell you exactly where I want to be,” Ja Morant said. He was referring to the tattoo he has of the team logo and tried to put the trade rumors to bed. However, the trade chatter around the 26-year-old is not positive.

“I have not found a team that has definitively said to me, ‘We’re definitely trying to get Ja Morant,’” reporter Zach Lowe said. “And I have not heard anything since one good game happened.”

Morant has only suited up for 20 of the 47 games his team has played this season. He’s been far from his best even when he is fit, averaging just 19.5 points, shooting 41% from the field and 23.5% from deep. All these averages are well below his career-high numbers, but he remains someone the Grizzlies heavily rely on.

Morant is midway through a five-year, $197 million deal, and his salary this season is $39.4 million. As Fisher stated, the other teams will be cautious before making any move, given the long-term commitment.