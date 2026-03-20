Bulls Legend Dennis Rodman to Receive WWE Hall of Fame Honor Years After Big Sacrifice

Dennis Rodman, just like his teammate Michael Jordan, had a separate venture outside the NBA. Although he never took a break from basketball for the same reason, wrestling became an integral part of his life. He joined forces with the legendary Hulk Hogan from 1997 to 1999 as part of the New World Order (nWo). Years later, it looks like that side quest is finally paying off.

On Friday, Shams Charania reported: “Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April, per ESPN sources. Rodman made his WCW debut in 1997 and famously skipped a practice during the 1998 NBA Finals for a wrestling match alongside Hulk Hogan. Two HOFs for Rodman.”

Rodman first stepped into the pro wrestling world at the 1995 Bash at the Beach. He joined WCW as a good guy while Hulk Hogan faced Big Van Vader in the main event. During the match, allies of Vader, The Zodiac, and Kevin Sullivan tried to interfere. But the Worm swung a chair and changed the course of the action.

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Two years later, Rodman fought The Giant (also known as The Big Show) and Lex Luger with Hogan in the main event of the 1997 Bash at the Beach. In 1998, the duo teamed up again to fight Diamond Dallas Page and Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone. Rodman’s final WCW match came at Road Wild 1999, facing Randy Savage. He had a reputation for doing exactly what he wanted, and WCW benefited from having a superstar of his stature.

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Unlike many guest stars, Rodman wanted to wrestle. He appeared on television and stepped into the ring once every year from 1997 through 2000. His schedule usually revolved around the NBA season, reserving matches for the summer after the regular season ended.

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During that period, the Chicago Bulls were chasing their sixth title, playing deep into June each year. While fans buzzed about the potential dismantling of that legendary team in the offseason, Rodman sought something outlandish and unforgettable. He made a big sacrifice right after Game 3 of the 1998 Finals vs the Utah Jazz.

Dennis Rodman’s disappearance before the 1998 NBA Finals Game 4

On June 8, 1998, the night after Game 3 of the Finals, Dennis Rodman grabbed six rebounds in 22 minutes as the Bulls crushed the Jazz 96-54, taking a 2-1 series lead. Rodman skipped practice and flew to The Palace at Auburn Hills in Michigan to appear on WCW Monday Nitro. He did this while still in the title chase, combining his championship run with a risky detour into professional wrestling.

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“I’ve got Phil Jackson calling me, going, ‘Where’s my guy at, where’s my guy at?'” the late Hulk Hogan recalled in a WWE Chronicle documentary on Rodman. “I’m going, ‘Rodman, Phil Jackson keeps blowing up my phone, you gotta go back, ‘ and [Rodman] says, ‘I don’t wanna go back.'”

That night on Nitro, Rodman swung a steel chair at Diamond Dallas Page. He set up a tag team match for July’s Bash at the Beach. After the Finals, Karl Malone, the very player Rodman had been guarding all series for the Bulls, stepped up to become DDP’s tag team partner, merging NBA rivalry with wrestling chaos in one unforgettable moment.

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After his Monday Nitro appearance, Rodman rejoined the Bulls. He faced a fine for missing practice and delivered his best game of the Finals in Game 4 on Wednesday. Playing over 29 minutes, he grabbed 14 rebounds as Chicago edged Utah 86-82 to take a 3-1 series lead.

The Bulls won the championship in six games, and during the celebration, Rodman sat beside his then-wife, Carmen Electra, draping an nWo shirt across his lap while holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

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The Worm knew how to balance two worlds. He mastered the art of defense and rebounding in the NBA. In wrestling, he knew how to glare at his rivals and pin them down. Both stints paid off really well, as basketball’s highest honors adorn his glorious career. Now, even his short 1997-1999 journey has come to fruition. Two Hall of Fame inductions for one person in two different fields is a rare feat, and it belongs to the one and only Dennis Rodman.