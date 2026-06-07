Bulls President Issues Statement After Passing of 3x NBA Champion Stacey King

A voice that defined the game for twenty years has fallen silent, leaving the basketball world in mourning. The sixth overall pick of the 1989 NBA draft, a big man from Oklahoma, who would outlast every part of that era- the titles, the retirements, the teardowns- and still be a Bull more than thirty years later, passed away on Sunday at the age of 59 as a result of a fall at his home, according to ESPN Chicago’s David Kaplan.

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The Bulls announced King’s death as Shams Charania was among the first to report it. The organization then released statements from both chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf, two men who knew him.

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“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Jerry Reinsdorf wrote. “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades, first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts and our fans every day.”

Michael Reinsdorf recounted how King added to the Bulls’ organization with his energy and spirit.

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“Stacey loved being a Bull. You could feel it in everything he did, the way he played, the way he called games, and the way he connected with our fans. Whether it was through a broadcast, a conversation, or a photo with a fan, Stacey made people feel seen and valued. We were fortunate to know him not only as a player and broadcaster, but as a friend. Stacey genuinely cared about people, and he made our organization better.”

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A Champion First, a Voice That Lasted Later

Stacey King was a first-team All-American at Oklahoma and was selected by the Bulls in the 1989 NBA draft with the sixth pick. He became part of the Bulls’ core, winning 3X NBA championships from 1991 to 1993 alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

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After eight seasons across five teams, King found his true home in the broadcast booth, joining the Bulls in 2006-07 and never leaving.

Imago Credit: IMAGN

His catchphrases, including the iconic “Elizabeth, I’m coming again… ahhhh lawd,” became part of the fabric of Bulls culture for a generation of fans. NBA fans flooded social media with tributes to King’s infectious energy and authenticity.

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“One of the very best and most special broadcasters in the NBA,” one fan wrote. “Bulls feed has been one of my League Pass staples ever since I got into basketball,” added another.

King was 59 years old. He wore a championship ring and left behind a city, a franchise, and a broadcast booth that will take a long time to feel normal again.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​