Chris Paul Speaks Out Over His Mistreatment Amid Clippers’ Hefty Punishment

Chris Paul has finally opened up about the way his second stint with the Los Angeles Clippers ended, and the 12-time All-Star did not hold back. Paul called the handling of his exit “probably one of the most disrespectful things that I’ve endured,” saying the situation hurt not only him but also his wife, children, and those closest to him.

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His comments come just days after the Clippers were hit with a massive punishment from the NBA. The league stripped Los Angeles of five first-round picks, handed the franchise a $30 million fine and suspended key members of the organization after an investigation into salary-cap violations involving Kawhi Leonard. The timing has brought renewed attention to the Clippers’ treatment of Paul, although the two matters are separate and there is no documented connection between them.

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Paul made the comments during Episode 2 of Daniel Lubetzky’s Build or Break podcast. Lubetzky brought up Paul’s six-year Clippers run, his five All-Star selections with the franchise and the difficult final chapter that came when the team separated from him during the 2025-26 season.

Paul explained just how deeply the situation affected him. “But what’s interesting about that whole situation is it’s probably one of the most disrespectful things that I’ve endured. I done been through a lot of wild stuff in my career

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“And having older kids and a wife who’s very tapped in and they know the daily goings on as far as that team and that organization, obviously I was upset, but my family, my people, everybody”

Lubetzky responded, “Broke their—” Paul finished the thought. “Hearts. Yeah. Yeah.”

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Paul’s comments were about his December 2025 departure, not the NBA’s later investigation into the Clippers. The 21-year veteran had returned to Los Angeles in July 2025 on a one-year, $3.6 million veteran minimum deal, hoping to finish his career close to his family. Instead, his return lasted only 16 games.

The Clippers were 5-16 when the relationship suddenly ended. On the night of December 2, while the team was in Atlanta, Paul was informed in his hotel room that he was being sent home. He then posted an Instagram story around 3 a.m. ET on December 3 that read, “Just Found Out I’m Being Sent Home.”

Lawrence Frank later confirmed the decision in a team statement. “We are parting ways with Chris and he will no longer be with the team. We will work with him on the next step of his career. Chris is a legendary Clipper who has had a historic career. I want to make one thing very clear. No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance. I accept responsibility for the record we have right now. There are a lot of reasons why we’ve struggled. We’re grateful for the impact Chris has made on the franchise.”

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But Paul’s comments show that the way the decision was handled stayed with him long after he left the team.

That feeling was not limited to Paul. Blake Griffin, another major part of the Clippers’ Lob City era, criticized the organization days after Paul was sent home. Griffin pointed specifically to the lack of communication with Paul.

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“Chris Paul for 20 years has been the same player. He’s been about winning, and re-signing with the Clippers, this was supposed to be his moment… And for him to not get to walk out on his own terms from the franchise that he chose to go to to end his career, is extremely disappointing.

“But I think the biggest reason I’m disappointed is what Chris said: no communication with [head coach] Ty Lue, and even more than that, no communication… I talked to CP Wednesday, I talked to him yesterday, I talked to him today. No communication with Steve Ballmer. That’s the disappointing thing for me.

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“[Ballmer] can build a new arena, be at games, cheer on the team, have all this high energy… but at the end of the day, an organization is built on a foundation of respect and it’s built on how you treat people, and I don’t think that in this situation Chris was treated right. I’m sort of at a loss for words a little bit.”

That history matters because Paul was not simply another veteran passing through Los Angeles. He helped change the Clippers. After arriving in 2011, Paul joined Griffin and DeAndre Jordan to form the core of the Lob City era, helping the franchise reach the playoffs in six straight seasons. He became the Clippers’ all-time leader in assists and built much of his legacy with the organization.

His 2025 return was supposed to be a different kind of chapter. Paul was nearing the end of his career and wanted to be near his family in Los Angeles. Instead, he was sent home in December, later traded to Toronto on February 4, waived eight days later and officially retired on February 13 after 21 seasons.

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His family’s reaction also became public. One day after Paul’s retirement, the Clippers posted a tribute video for him on Instagram. Jada Paul responded to the team’s “Thank you, CP3 ♥️” post with two words:

“Girl, bye.”

Paul referenced that moment during the Lubetzky interview, saying: “My wife actually commented on Instagram, which was really funny. I think she put something like ‘girl bye’…”

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The exchange offered another sign of how differently Paul’s family viewed the ending compared with the respectful farewell one might expect for a player who had given so much to the franchise.

Paul then delivered the clearest explanation of what the experience taught him. “I think just because of the investment we made in the team for as long as we have and to see the way stuff was handled, what it lets you know is that no matter what you do or what you’ve done, nobody cares. Seriously, nobody cares. Nobody cares. And it teaches you. It’s another learning lesson.”

Lubetzky followed by reminding Paul that family remains more important than any organization. “I think it teaches you the thing we were talking a second ago, right? Family, at the end of the day, no matter what, family is the most important because your wife, your children, your brother, your parents.”

Paul agreed. “They’re everything. And especially in that situation.”

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Those words now arrive at a difficult time for the Clippers.

On September 2, the NBA announced that its investigation had found what Commissioner Adam Silver called “flagrant violations” and “institutional and leadership failures.” The league fined the Clippers $30 million, took away five first-round picks from 2029 through 2033 and placed the franchise under a five-year compliance program. Steve Ballmer was suspended for one year, Gillian Zucker was suspended for one year without pay, and Frank received a six-month suspension without pay. Kawhi Leonard was fined $700,000.

Silver said: “The NBA’s collectively bargained system for determining player compensation is a fundamental component of the basketball competition that the league oversees for the benefit of the teams and players and ultimately the fans. I am deeply disappointed by the flagrant violations of our rules and by the Clippers’ institutional and leadership failures that led to this misconduct. The severity of the penalties reflects the seriousness of the violations.”

The Clippers have strongly rejected the findings.

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“We vehemently reject the NBA’s findings, which are the result of a heavily biased investigation seeking to justify a predetermined narrative rather than facts and evidence. What the league told us privately differs from what it announced today publicly, and they have not held themselves close to the standard Commissioner Silver set at the start of this investigation to ensure its fairness and accuracy. For the past year, we cooperated fully and in good faith and we will now fight just as hard to demonstrate our innocence.”

The punishment itself has nothing to do with Paul’s December 2025 exit. The NBA investigation focused on the Clippers’ handling of Kawhi Leonard’s 2019 free-agency signing and alleged salary-cap circumvention. Paul was not named or involved in that investigation.

Still, the timing makes Paul’s words hard to ignore.

For a player who finished his career with 12 All-Star selections, 12,552 assists and 2,728 steals, and who spent six seasons helping turn the Clippers into a serious contender, the final chapter clearly left a mark.

Paul is not claiming that the NBA’s punishment proves anything about his own departure. He is describing what the experience meant to him personally. And after spending more than two decades in the NBA, his lesson was simple. Sometimes, no matter how much you give an organization, the people closest to you are the ones who matter most.