Chrome Hearts Obsession Pushes Kiyan Anthony to Raid La La’s Closet Despite Her Mockery

In the Anthony household, luxury fashion doesn’t always stay on one side of the closet. While most 18-year-olds might look to social media or fashion magazines for styling and finding inspiration, Kiyan Anthony had a more convenient and yet very stylish resource at home—no, not his NBA legend dad, Carmelo Anthony, but his mom, La La Anthony. Known for her media presence and signature street-glam wardrobe, La La’s closet seems to have become prime real estate for her soon-to-be college-bound son.

What’s latest is a lighthearted wardrobe hesitancy, which comes on the heels of a transformative year for Kiyan. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard recently graduated from Long Island Lutheran High School and committed to Syracuse University, following in the footsteps of his father. Kiyan’s basketball resume has been on a sharp rise, and not just because he carries a big name, but his actions speak louder: MVP at The Throne Championship, multiple 40-point performances, and a top-40 ESPN ranking for the class of 2025. His achievements on the court may be getting all the attention, but it’s times like these off the court that show how his family has shaped who he is: a loving son close to his parents.

The latest moment? A hilariously candid Instagram Story posted by La La herself, where Kiyan is caught red-handed wearing her Chrome Hearts jacket, she captioned the story “When he tries to steal your clothes @kiyananthony.” The clip captures her erupting in laughter as she questions him: “Why are you raiding my closet? My Chrome Hearts jacket?” To which Kiyan, undeterred and unfazed, simply replied while perfecting the fit by himself, “It looks crazyyy.” Once more highlighting Kiyan’s developing profile as a fashion-forward teen and emerging basketball star, the lighthearted conversation between mother and son soon went viral online. Even though her mom said, “it doesn’t fit you,” Kiyan denied it with all smiles and unzipped the jacket in style, displaying his intent to wear it for the day.

While La La mocks her son’s fashion choices with love, the moment reflects more than just a mother-son jest. Kiyan is growing up under the bright glare of celebrity lineage while carving his own lane in sports and style. His interest in Chrome Hearts, a brand that is synonymous with edgy celebrity fashion, actually shows that his taste aligns more with individuality than imitation, and he’s truly inspired by his mother. As he gears up for college life and NCAA basketball, Carmelo Anthony‘s son Kiyan continues to balance being a top prospect, an entrepreneur with his own brand, which he started off with his best friend One Way Clothing, and a teenager still figuring things out in real time, though sometimes by swiping a designer jacket or two from his mom.

‘They Still Embarrass Me’: Kiyan Anthony Opens Up About Life With Celebrity Parents

Despite being the son of two iconic figures in the U.S., Kiyan Anthony hasn’t escaped the occasional parental trolling and lessons. In an interview with PEOPLE, the young star revealed that both La La and Carmelo embarrass him, mostly by posting unfiltered clips online. “They post a lot of videos that I don’t want them to post,” he admitted. “But it’s all good. It’s all jokes.”

Those “jokes” have lately evolved in emotional resonance. La La has been battling with the forthcoming shifting as he gets ready to head for Syracuse. “She’s already crying every day,” Kiyan shared, adding that he’s spending extra time with her before heading off to college. Although Carmelo will be more physically present with regular visits, as he has given his son 5 years to make it to the top, La La is experiencing the void most.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony (r) sits with his son Kiyan Anthony (l) at the game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

For Kiyan, however, walking onto the same court his father previously controlled is more than just a legacy performance; it’s very personal and he has big shoes to fill in. “It actually means everything,” he said of choosing Syracuse. “That was a huge part of my decision… I want to go in there and create my own name.” Whether on the court, in fashion or navigating life under the public gaze, Kiyan continues to prove that he’s not just following the footsteps of his parents but he is also conquering their wardrobe for now.