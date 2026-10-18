“Chuck Will Leave”: Chris Webber Is Sure of Charles Barkley’s Retirement Despite Shaquille O’Neal Calling It a ‘Marketing’ Gimmick

As the 2026-27 NBA season inches closer, the upcoming run of Inside the NBA under ESPN could be a farewell tour of sorts. Charles Barkley claims that it will not only be his final season on air, but also that the show’s anchor, Ernie Johnson, will retire after this season of Inside the NBA, which returns on Wednesday, October 21. While Shaquille O’Neal denies it, former NBA All-Star and guest analyst Chris Webber thinks otherwise.

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Former TNT employee Chris Webber is one of those who are taking Charles Barkley’s word for it. Speaking on the red carpet at the 41st Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner in New York City, the 53-year-old emphasized that Chuck’s decision is heavily tied to the future of longtime host Ernie Johnson.

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When asked if he thinks Barkley will indeed retire from studio broadcasting following the 2026–27 campaign, C-Webb said, “Unfortunately, I do. Chuck is a very close friend and mentor, and he’s been saying that.”

Chuck said that he and Ernie are a “package deal.” Which is exactly why Webber is convinced both Emmy-winning titans are going to call it a TV career.

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“And he’s probably been doing this about five years longer than he wanted, and I know Ernie Johnson as well. So I think if Ernie leaves, I can believe that Chuck will leave.”

Webber, who spent 15 seasons in the league and earned five All-Star selections, briefly occupied the fourth spot on the Inside the NBA desk before Shaquille O’Neal joined. Having worked with Chuck, Ernie, and Kenny “The Jet” Smith, he noted that losing Barkley’s iconic voice would leave a void in sports television comparable to the one left by legendary broadcaster John Madden’s retirement from NFL coverage.

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“I’m old enough to remember John Madden. And I remember when he left. It’s going to be that big of a hole. Chuck is the best personality we’ve ever had with the sport of basketball,” Webber added. “A couple of reasons why: because he’s crazy in a good way. He’s confident. He loves people and he’s going to say what’s on his mind. He’s authentic. And so we’re definitely going to miss his voice and his guarantee that he has all the time.”

However, while Chuckster’s former colleague believes his retirement plans, his current co-panelist has his skepticism.

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Shaquille O’Neal casts doubt on Charles Barkley’s plans

There’s a reason why those of us are skeptical every time Charles Barkley drops a retirement bomb. He toys with that idea every time only to appear on the first day of Inside the NBA every season and challenging his employers, TNT or ESPN, to fire him.

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That’s why fellow Inside Guy, Shaq remains completely unconvinced by the announcement. He dismissed his frenemy’s retirement tour as a clever publicity strategy when Front Office Sports asked him about it.

“Charles is like the big brother I never had,” O’Neal said and then chalked the retirement comments to Chuck’s knack for self-promotion. “He’s great. You know, Charles… is really good at marketing. Once somebody taught Charles how to go viral, it was over. So, do I believe it? No, I don’t believe it. But if it happens, it was a great run. Have fun. But I don’t believe that.”

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Shaq isn’t the only skeptic. Chuck has repeatedly floated retirement plans over the past several years only to sign multi-year contract extensions or walk back his timeline. At age 59, Barkley signed a massive 10-year extension with TNT Sports in 2022, and later announced his retirement during the 2024 NBA Finals before Turner reached a historic licensing agreement to continue producing Inside the NBA for ESPN platforms. So even fans have their doubts.

Barkley announced his latest exit plan during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, confirming that his broadcasting future is inextricably linked to Johnson, the beloved host and “Godfather” of the show.

“Me and Ernie are a package deal,” Barkley told Simmons. “So right now, unless Ernie changes his mind, next year is my last year 100 percent. If he says he’s done, I’m gone.”

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Barkley later revealed to Alabama media outlets that he intends to “step back from public life” entirely following the 2026–27 season while continuing to visit his alma mater, Auburn University.

Despite Barkley’s sentimental tone, media analysts and industry insiders align with Shaq, viewing the constant retirement discussions as a masterclass in media leverage. Even Bill Simmons has asked guests since if they believe Chuck is retiring.

Meanwhile, Chuck’s potential replacements have created drama at ESPN. But it doesn’t look like Webber will be returning to the show.

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While O’Neal conceded that Inside the NBA could not exist without Barkley’s presence across the desk, Webber remains convinced that even if Barkley steps away from the studio set, his outspoken personality will never truly disappear from public discourse.

“He won’t stop talking,” Webber remarked. “You’ll be able to hear him, but he probably just won’t be on the show anymore.”