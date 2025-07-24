Ciara & Russell Wilson Receive Sincere Message From Vanessa Bryant on Special Day

When Kobe Bryant passed away, the NFL quarterback Russell Wilson shared a heartfelt tribute, calling Kobe his “greatest inspiration” and saying he would “forever be missed.” He posted a photo of the two of them at a celebrity softball game—proof that their bond went beyond sports. But what’s just as touching is how that connection has lived on through their families. Just like Kobe and Russell shared a deep friendship, their wives—Vanessa and Ciara—have grown incredibly close too. And today, that friendship between the women got another beautiful shoutout.

Russell Wilson and Ciara’s family has grown beautifully over the years—from Ciara’s son Future Zahir to their three little ones together: Sienna, Win, and baby Amora. Today, they celebrated Win Harrison’s 5th birthday with all the joy you’d expect from the Wilson household. The couple, who married in 2016, welcomed Win in 2020. And while the celebration was filled with love, it was made even more special with a familiar face joining in—Vanessa Bryant, who celebrated right alongside them, virtually.

Vanessa Bryant jumped on Instagram today to show some love for little Win Wilson’s birthday. She posted a sweet moment from Ciara’s post on her Instagram story, celebrating Win’s big day at Disneyland Paris. And in true Vanessa fashion, she kept it simple but full of heart—“Happy Birthday Win!!!!” she wrote, with Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration” playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

While the Wilson family was off making birthday magic at Disneyland Paris for little Win, it felt like a full-circle moment—because that same Disney magic runs deep in the Bryant family too. It’s actually one of the first things Kobe and Vanessa bonded over when they were dating. Yup, both were self-proclaimed Disney lovers, and it became their favorite way to spend time together.

“She was just beautiful. We literally did everything together. Everything together,” Kobe said in his documentary. “And I thought I was a big dork because I loved Disneyland… I loved the Disney movies and things like that, but I never really had a chance to go to the park much. She was a big Disney fan, too, and we used to hang out at Disneyland, we used to go to Magic Mountain, she became my best friend.” That Disney connection stayed strong—so much so, they celebrated the 20th anniversary of the day they met right there at the California park.

Inside the Bryant-Wilson family bond

You know those friendships that feel more like family? That’s exactly what’s going on between Vanessa Bryant and Ciara. The two have been besties for years, and it shows—from Disneyland adventures to sweet birthday tributes. Whether it’s Vanessa showing off her giant Kobe ring while posing with Ciara or the two laughing it up on rollercoasters with their kids, their bond runs deep. Ciara even called Vanessa’s youngest daughter Capri her little “KoKo Bean” in the cutest birthday post, writing, “Happy Birthday KoKo Bean! We love you so much!” Oh, and they weren’t just celebrating—they were twinning in matching Mambacita shirts!

It’s not just the moms who are tight—Ciara and Russell Wilson are “Aunt” and “Uncle” to the Bryant girls. That’s not just something fans say either—Vanessa literally called them that! On Valentine’s Day, she shared a bouquet of roses from the couple on her IG stories and wrote, “Thank you @dangerrusswilson @ciara. Your family means a lot to my family… We love you all.” Vanessa has also referred to Russell as her “brother,” sharing a fun pic with him on his birthday. And get this—she even gifted him some epic Kobe “Grinch” sneakers and custom cleats for his games with the New York Giants. Talk about thoughtful!

The love extends to Kobe and Vanessa’s oldest, Natalia, too. Ciara has posed with the 22-year-old at glitzy parties, including the swanky Tory Burch store opening on Rodeo Drive, where Ciara affectionately called her “Nani Boo.” The two shared adorable photos together, looking every bit like family. Ciara and Vanessa even gushed over Natalia’s Oscars party dress—it’s clear they’re always hyping each other up. From holiday shoutouts to birthday celebrations and Mamba-inspired moments, the Bryants and Wilsons are more than just celeb friends—they’re chosen family.