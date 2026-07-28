Close Friend Richard Jefferson Hints That LeBron James Could Retire After 1 Season With 76ers

Rich Paul said LeBron James’ decision would largely depend on his happiness. That statement did not mean playing a season or two in a known environment or with his friends (read: Draymond Green). James’ choice weighed on winning a championship. But again, this brings us to an important question: How long will LeBron continue?

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The King signed a 2-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers with a player option. Continuing with the trail of thought, James’ close friend, Richard Jefferson, shared his opinion.

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“Tim Duncan signed a two-year deal and played one. One of the two. Just to eliminate the BS. I’m just saying there is a school of thought. Let’s say there is a school of thought. Let’s play fantasy land,” he said on the Road Trippin’ Show. “If Philly were to have a championship run and win a championship, that would be how I would see him going out, calling it a day.”

In simple terms, if the Sixers win a title next season, LeBron James might not continue for Season 2. This means he would likely take Tim Duncan’s path and retire from the NBA.

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Duncan extended his stay with the San Antonio Spurs in 2015 through a 2 year, $10.85 million deal featuring a player option. However, he chose loyalty over a new destination, playing one final season before retiring in July 2016. After 19 years in the NBA, the Spurs legend closed his career on his own terms.

Jefferson continued, “We’ve never seen a player like him from his career, from his ability, from his longevity.” Yet, he didn’t hide his skepticism. The 76ers could still make more moves to strengthen their roster and provide Joel Embiid with extra support. While Philly’s future plans and available assets remain unclear, adding more depth could be crucial.

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Over the last 5 to 7 years, the team has faced internal challenges, including accountability issues. However, Tyrese Maxey’s growth has changed the dynamic, giving the franchise a stronger foundation moving forward.

Meanwhile, Richard Jefferson also pointed out James’ leadership and impact in a locker room. “I think we greatly underestimate LeBron as a culture builder, as a person that will establish, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing. This is what we’re building,'” he said. “He’s won a championship everywhere he’s gone in his second year. Just remember that when he signs a two-year deal.”

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Richard Jefferson doesn’t believe in legacy

“I don’t believe legacy matters,” the former Cleveland Cavaliers star said. According to him, chasing legacy alone should not drive a player’s decisions. For Jefferson, the real fuel is passion and the hunger to compete, especially at 40-plus years old.

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Moreover, he believes that people ultimately shape a player’s legacy through their opinions and perceptions. However, the true motivation comes from a genuine passion for basketball. Therefore, without that love for the game and competitive fire, maintaining the drive to perform at an elite level becomes much harder.

“One of the freest things is saying, ‘I’m going to do what I want, and I don’t give a f*** what other people think about me.’ End of the story. Legacy is what other people think about you,” he concluded.

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Simply put, LeBron James shouldn’t bother about his legacy anymore. However, what matters right now is the 41-year-old’s tenure. Will he choose the Tim Duncan route, or will he opt for the player option?