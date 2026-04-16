“Cluttered Mind Equals Slow Feet”: Udonis Haslem Pins Blame on Paolo Banchero for Magic’s Recent Woes

For the second game in a row, the Orlando Magic faltered. The final game of the season, a loss to the Boston Celtics, pushed them to the eighth seed, and now the loss to the Philadelphia 76ers has pushed them into a do-or-die game. Udonis Haslem, a former player turned analyst at Prime, had predicted the issues with their star before, Paolo Banchero, the Play-In encounter, and they amplified after the defeat.

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“When I think about Paolo, I just think of a cluttered mind equals slow feet and bad decisions, said UD on the broadcast. “And when he’s on defense, he’s not well defensively for those guys. With the ball in his hands this month. His turnovers have went up. So there has been a lot of clutter right now with Paolo that has nothing to do with basketball.

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It just has to do with figuring things out right now. And then your running mate back. So you understand him back, you guys’ offense goes up, goes into fast break. So you have to defend, get out on the break, and score. But he has to eliminate that clutter. That’s easier said than done, but winning cures everything.”

But the win never came as the Magic lost 109-97. Tonight, Paolo Banchero scored an inefficient 18 points, 7 of 22 from the field, which also included 0 of 5 from beyond the arc. The 23-year-old conceded 6 turnovers and had just 5 points in the second half. The Volume Sports’ Carson Breber even pointed out a dread stat concerning the Magic star.

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“There have been seven games in the NBA this entire season in which a player missed 15+ shots, had 6+ TOVs and posted a TS% below 45% Paolo Banchero just did this in back-to-back games.” After going 7-22 and 0-5 from 3-point range with six turnovers in Sunday’s loss to the Boston Celtics, Banchero repeated it with a similar statline against the 76ers.

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Further stats prove how inefficient the Magic star has been this season when the lights were bright. Paolo Banchero in the clutch this season: 1.9 PPG on 26.3% FG, 10.5% from three, and 37.6% TS. Scoring less than 2 points in clutch is very low volume/output for someone with his usage rate overall. This clearly suggests what Udonis Haslem has been suggesting about the cluttered mind is right.

The poor shot selection, the excessive dribbling, and the high turnovers led to hesitation, and tonight again, Paolo Banchero failed to impose himself. One of his bigger issues is the inability to play in tight spaces. It’s a trait most star creators have. He doesn’t, and it shows up in weak post play. It ties directly to the current rumors that have been emerging behind the scenes.

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Is Paolo Banchero trying to get the head coach fired?

This season’s 47-35 record is coach Jamahl Mosley’s second-best record with the Magic in his 4-year tenure. Despite this, he found himself under renewed scrutiny. NBA analyst Raheem Palmer dropped a concerning tweet: “Source: The Magic are dealing with major turmoil in their locker room with my sources saying that a star player is willing to demand a trade if the head coach Jamahl Mosley isn’t fired at the end of this season.” While no name was mentioned, a previous report from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon suggested tension between the head coach and Paolo Banchero.

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As per reports, the star forward had stopped making eye-to-eye contact with the coach during the games. While Mosley dismissed this, the narrative emerged after the Magic’s four-game losing streak in the middle of the season. Another instance was after a disappointing loss against the Detroit Pistons, Paolo Banchero called out his team for a lack of adjustment and communication. Meanwhile, the head coach negated that opinion and instead credited the Pistons “just played a little harder.”

The chatter is so loud that even Charles Barkley said that the time for Mosley could be up. “If they don’t like you, you’re gonna be gone… I see that the coach and Paolo Banchero are not getting along. The coach can start packing his stuff up.” A loss to the 76ers only intensifies the debate of whether the head coach should remain. Friday against the Hornets could be the final straw if the Magic bow out early.